Kate Middleton fulfils promise to little girl with cancer by dressing in 'pink princess' dress

28 May 2021, 08:47

Kate Middleton finally got to meet little Mila this week
Kate Middleton finally got to meet little Mila this week. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge promised little Mila she would wear a pink princess dress when they finally got to meet.

Kate Middleton, 39, fulfilled a special promise to a little girl on Thursday by wearing a pink 'princess dress' to meet her.

The Duchess of Cambridge first spoke to five-year-old Mila Sneddon on the phone earlier in the year, after the little girl appeared in her photography book, Hold Still, which documents the most profound moments of the pandemic.

During their phone call, Mila – who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia – asked the Duchess of Cambridge: "Do you have a costume?

Kate, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, replied to the sweet girl: "I'm not wearing a princess costume right now, I'm afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?"

As promised, Kate Middleton wore a pink 'princess dress' to meet Mila this week
As promised, Kate Middleton wore a pink 'princess dress' to meet Mila this week. Picture: Getty

Mila told her she did, before mentioning her favourite colour was pink.

This prompted Kate to tell her: "OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?"

This week, Mila's dream came true as she got to meet Kate, who dressed in a pink dress for the occasion.

Prince William's wife met Mila and her parents at the Queen's Edinburgh home, where little Mila looked ecstatic when she saw what Kate was wearing.

Kate Middleton was delighted to finally meet Mila, who appeared in her photography book Hold Still
Kate Middleton was delighted to finally meet Mila, who appeared in her photography book Hold Still. Picture: Getty
Mila was excited to show off her own princess dress to Kate Middleton
Mila was excited to show off her own princess dress to Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Greeting Mila and her parents, Kate told the little girl: "I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person."

She also complimented Mila on her own princess dress, asking her to do "a little twirl" for her.

Mila, 5, has been undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia
Mila, 5, has been undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia. Picture: Getty
Mila and her family were invited to the Queen's Edinburgh home for the meeting
Mila and her family were invited to the Queen's Edinburgh home for the meeting. Picture: Getty

Kate and Mila's lives first crossed last year, when an emotional image of the little girl – titled Shielding Mila – kissing her father through a window was chosen as one of the 100 images to be included in Hold Still.

Mila and her father, Scott, were separated during part of the lockdown as he had to continue to work and couldn't risk passing the virus on to Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Earlier this month, Kate called a number of people who were featured in the Hold Still photography book, including Mila and her mum, Lynda.

During the phone call, Kate thanked Lynda for the moving image, and spoke to Mila about what it was like being separated from her father.

After seven weeks apart, Mila said she was "surprised" when he came into the house at last.

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Call for 'surgery hubs' amid 'colossal backlog' of cancelled operations during pandemic

UK & World

Loyalty penalty ban to save insurance customers £4.2bn - but could hit cut-price deals

UK & World

Pimm's and Aperol beaten by cheaper supermarket alternatives in taste tests

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Samantha Giles plays Bernice in Emmerdale

Who plays Bernice in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about Samantha Giles...

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga performed during the Friends Reunion

Friends The Reunion: Fans rejoice as Lady Gaga performs 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow

TV & Movies

TikTok users are re-creating the Friends opening credits to celebrate the reunion

Friends Reunion TikTok challenge: Fans re-create the show's iconic opening scene
Courteney is mum to daughter Coco

How many children does Courteney Cox have?

Celebrities

Does Matt LeBlanc have a girlfriend?

Does Matt LeBlanc have a girlfriend and how many kids does the Friends star have?

Celebrities

Jack Black has shared an emotional tribute to his former co-star

Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark following tragic death

Celebrities