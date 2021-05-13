The secret letter Kate Middleton hid in Hold Still books has been revealed by finder

Kate Middleton left a special letter in 150 of the Hold Still books. Picture: Getty/Amazon/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge marked the launch of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation by hiding 150 books across the UK, accompanied with a special letter.

Kate Middleton's secret letter hidden inside a number of Hold Still books has been revealed by the lucky people who found them.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, announced last week that a selection of copies would be hidden up and down the country for people to find, and would be accompanied by a letter written by Kate herself.

People who got their hands on one of these special copies of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation have been sharing the contents of the letter.

READ MORE: William says feisty Charlotte, six, claims she's a 'teenager' and can 'do what she wants'

Hold Still books were placed around the UK last week to celebrate the launch of the book. Picture: Instagram/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

In full, the letter reads: "Dear finder,

"The Hold Still book documents a photography project which captured a portrait of our nation as we lived through the first COVID-19 lockdown last year. The images tell the stories of the challenges we all faced, but also how we came together in the most extraordinary of times.

"I am proud to have worked closely with the National Portrait Gallery on this project, and thrilled that the Book Fairies across the country are returning the images to the communities at the heart of Hold Still.

"Once you have finished looking through the book, please leave it somewhere else in your community for the next person to enjoy. With my very best wishes, Catherine."

Kate Middleton added a sweet letter to 150 of the books. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge's book is a collection of 100 photographs taken during the pandemic to highlight the struggles and triumphs of this past year.

The book launched last week, with the 150 copies placed in secret locations adored with a gold book fairy sticker and a gold ribbon.

Kate herself hid one of the books, placing the copy in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still project has been made into a book which is now available to purchase. Picture: Getty

In a video posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, Kate could be seen placing the book in front of a water feature.

On the day, Kate's team explained: "To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown."

Kate Middleton posted the footage of her placing the first book in London on Instagram with the caption: "Let the search begin!".

READ NOW: Kate Middleton hides special editions of new book around the UK for public to find