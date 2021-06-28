William and Kate to 'reveal Diana statue to children before public unveiling'

Kate and William's children will get their own private viewing of the new statue. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to be giving George, Charlotte and Louis the new Princess Diana statue ahead of the reveal on Thursday.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 39, are set to attend the grande unveiling of the Princess Diana statue this week.

Prince Harry, 36, will also be in attendance after flying back to the UK from America earlier last week.

While the public will have to wait until Thursday to see the finished product – which William and Harry have been working on for years now – it is believed Kate and William's children will be given a private viewing.

According to The Telegraph, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be able to see the special tribute to their grandmother.

The Princess Diana statue will be placed in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. Picture: PA

The unveiling to the world will happen on Thursday, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Harry and William have been planning the tribute since 2017 and have organised for the statue to be placed in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, one of Diana's favourite spots.

The piece has been created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and is believed to have been created in bronze.

Currently, the statue is hidden behind a padlocked black box ready for the world to finally see it.

George, Charlotte and Louis sadly never got to meet their grandmother. Picture: Getty

Over 100 people were originally planned to attend the unveiling, however, due to the delay in lockdown being lifted, the event will be scaled back.

A source told the Mirror: "This is a small event and a very personal moment for the family.

"Plans have been scaled back due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event."

In an official statement from Kensington Palace, they revealed the William and Harry will attend a "small event" to "mark the unveiling of the statue".

Harry and William have been planning this tribute to their mother for years now. Picture: Getty

They added: "In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present."

With Kensington Palace being William and Kate's permanent residence in London, the children will, of course, be able to see the statue whenever they like.

Harry is believed to be staying in the UK for a short time before flying back to the USA to be reunited with Meghan, Archie and newborn Lilibet.