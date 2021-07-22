Here's where you can buy Prince George's £10 top from his birthday photo

22 July 2021, 09:54 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 10:39

Prince George wore a stripy t-shirt in a photograph taken by Kate Middleton on his birthday - here's where you can buy it.

Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today, and posed for an adorable photograph to mark the occasion.

The picture was taken by his mother Kate Middleton, and shows him beaming while sat near a green field.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow."

In a nod to his late great grandfather Prince Philip, Prince George is sat on top of his parents' Land Rover Defender.

Prince Philip, who died in April aged 99, had a passion for engineering and regularly drove Land Rovers.

Prince George was dressed in a blue and orange striped polo neck for the photoshoot, and shoppers can pick it up for the bargain prince of £10.

Where is Prince George's polo shirt from?

The top is from John Lewis, and you can view it here.

Currently, the exact one that Prince George wears is sold out, but you can buy a similar one from the site in different colours here.

Speaking previously about Prince George's outfits, children's fashion designer Rachel Riley told Hello!: "What was most wonderful about the pictures of Prince George as a toddler wearing our outfits was that it kick-started a revival in traditional children’s wear.

"It’s very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little."

Latest News

See more Latest News

What is Prince George known as at school?

What name does Prince George use at school?

Hotel Chocolat taps shareholders for £30m in bid to satisfy growth appetite

UK & World

Iceland has already had to start closing stores

Iceland forced to close shops and recruit 2,000 extra workers over staff isolating

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A wedding guest has been shamed after wearing a white dress

Wedding guest divides opinion by wearing floor-length white dress to friends' big day

Lifestyle

Find out what Beaver from Sexy Beasts really looks like

Who is James from Sexy Beasts? Here's what he looks like without the Beaver prosthetics

TV & Movies

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

The best lidos across the UK

The UK's top 10 secret lidos: Gorgeous outdoor swimming pools open to the public

Travel

Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

Shopping

Jeremy Clarkson's reality show has been confirmed for a second series

Jeremy Clarkson's Farm season 2 confirmed with filming already underway

TV & Movies