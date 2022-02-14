Inside Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's special bond as they attend Super Bowl together

Prince Harry took his cousin Princess Eugenie to the Super Bowl. Picture: NBC

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie has remained close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their move to the U.S.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 37, and his cousin Princess Eugenie, 31, were spotted in the crowd of the Super Bowl over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex and his cousin sat in a private box at LA's SoFi Stadium on Sunday night where they watched the Cincinnati Bengals play the LA Rams.

It is unknown when Eugenie jetted over to California to visit Harry and how long she is staying in the U.S.

The pair looked in high spirits as they also watched the half time performance, this year starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige.

Harry and Eugenie looked in good spirits as they watched the Cincinnati Bengals play the LA Rams. Picture: NBC

In a picture posted by the NFL UK Twitter page, the royals could be seen dressed in casual ensembles while wearing face masks.

While Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's outing has surprised some people, the cousins have actually been close for years.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand touch on the relationship in the Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom where they write: "Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun."

They add: "Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections."

Princess Eugenie is said to be 'loyal, honest and great fun' just like Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Back in April 2021, when Prince Philip passed away, Harry opted to stay with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank while in the UK for their grandfather's funeral.

There have been other moments where Harry, Meghan and Eugenie have revealed how their bond has continued – even after the couple stepped down as senior royals and moved away – including heartfelt messages via Instagram.

When Harry and Meghan announced they were pregnant with their second child, Eugenie was one of the first to publicly congratulate them with a personal message which read: "Congratulations dear cousins...we couldn't be happier for you all."

Princess Eugenie is said to remain close with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their departure from the royal family. Picture: Getty

In an interview on The Ellen Show in November 2021, Meghan Markle spoke openly about spending time with Eugenie and Jack before her relationship with Harry was public.

She told the TV host about the time they "snuck out in Halloween costumes" in Toronto while Harry's cousin and her husband were visiting.

Meghan said: "It was post-apocalypse theme so we had all this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to have one final fun night out."

The Duchess of Sussex also referred to the couple as "their friends" as well as "Harry's cousin and husband".

Read more royal news: