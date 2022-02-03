Prince Harry's kids 'getting to know George, Charlotte and Louis over Zoom'

The cousins have reportedly been getting to know each other online. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Getty

By Heart reporter

Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been getting together with their cousins over Zoom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids have been getting to know their cousins over Zoom, it has been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. They currently live in LA with their two kids Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months.

This means that the kids haven't had a chance to spend time with their cousins Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, who live in the UK with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A new report has claimed, however, that the cousins have all been meeting and getting to know each other over Zoom.

Lilibet has not met any of her cousins in-person yet. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins," an insider told Us Weekly. "It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organised a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other."

Harry and Meghan are reportedly keen to visit family in the UK, but only if the Home Office reverse their decision to deny his request for him to fund his own police protection while he's here.

Meghan and Harry moved to the US in 2020. Picture: Getty

The source added: "Harry has his heart set on returning to the UK to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family. He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else."

Prince Harry's legal spokesperson recently released a statement on the security issue, reading: "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family."