Who are the Olympic presenters and pundits?

By Hope Wilson

The Paris 2024 Olympic Game presenters and pundits have been revealed and will deliver important sporting content to the UK.

The Olympics TV coverage will keep us up-to-date with all of the exciting tournaments going on, but many of us are wondering who will be presenting this thrilling sporting event.

With the Opening Ceremony upon us and some secret performances scheduled, here in the UK we'll be able to watch and listen along as some talented sports journalists and former Olympians guide us through the Games.

For the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to watch and listen along to the Paris 2024 Olympics as we cheer on Team GB and all of the amazing athletes.

But who are the Olympics presenters and pundits?

Who are the Olympic presenters?

This year's Olympic presenters include Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers and Mark Chapman.

Each host has a background in sports broadcasting, with many of them working on Olympic and Paralympic TV coverage in the past.

Viewers recently watched Clare and Isa present Wimbledon 2024 so we know these two know what they're talking about when it comes to sport.

Who are the Olympics pundits?

As well as the insightful presenters, there are a number of pundits who will be expert guides during the Olympics.

These include former Olympians such as Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Denise Lewis, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Beth Tweddle, Dame Katherine Grainger, Mark Foster, Michael Johnson, Nicola Adams and Rebecca Adlington.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will also be giving his input, as his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix tries to gain a gold medal in diving.