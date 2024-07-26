Who are the Olympic presenters and pundits?

26 July 2024, 17:00

The Olympic presenters and pundits play an important role
The Olympic presenters and pundits play an important role. Picture: BBC/Sam Riley

By Hope Wilson

The Paris 2024 Olympic Game presenters and pundits have been revealed and will deliver important sporting content to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Olympics TV coverage will keep us up-to-date with all of the exciting tournaments going on, but many of us are wondering who will be presenting this thrilling sporting event.

With the Opening Ceremony upon us and some secret performances scheduled, here in the UK we'll be able to watch and listen along as some talented sports journalists and former Olympians guide us through the Games.

For the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to watch and listen along to the Paris 2024 Olympics as we cheer on Team GB and all of the amazing athletes.

But who are the Olympics presenters and pundits?

The Olympics presenters have been revealed
The Olympics presenters have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Sam Riley

Who are the Olympic presenters?

This year's Olympic presenters include Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers and Mark Chapman.

Each host has a background in sports broadcasting, with many of them working on Olympic and Paralympic TV coverage in the past.

Viewers recently watched Clare and Isa present Wimbledon 2024 so we know these two know what they're talking about when it comes to sport.

Isa Guha is part of the Olympics presenting team
Isa Guha is part of the Olympics presenting team. Picture: BBC/Sam Riley

Who are the Olympics pundits?

As well as the insightful presenters, there are a number of pundits who will be expert guides during the Olympics.

These include former Olympians such as Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Denise Lewis, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Beth Tweddle, Dame Katherine Grainger, Mark Foster, Michael Johnson, Nicola Adams and Rebecca Adlington.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will also be giving his input, as his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix tries to gain a gold medal in diving.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Olympic Opening Ceremony is different for years previous

Why is the Olympics Opening Ceremony so different this year?

Tickets for the Olympics are available

How to get tickets for the Olympics 2024 in Paris explained

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening ceremony gets under way with starring roles for Lady Gaga and Zinedine Zidane

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Showbiz

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Fans have been wanting to know more about Charlotte Dujardin's family life

Charlotte Dujardin's husband, children, medals and net worth revealed

Showbiz

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

TV & Movies

Here's all the high street restaurants offering free meals and deals for kids during the school summer holidays

Restaurants and cafés where kids eat for free this summer school holiday

Lifestyle

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

Showbiz

As Brits head off on their summer holidays, areas of Europe are struggling with the heatwave

European heatwave latest weather warnings to holidaymakers travelling to Spain, Portugal, Greece and more

Weather