Why Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day brooch is so important to the Royal Family
17 March 2022, 17:44
The Duchess of Cambridge marked St. Patrick's Day by wearing a very special piece of jewellery.
Listen to this article
Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, were out on royal duties today for St. Patrick's Day.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, an event they have missed for two years due to the pandemic.
For the occasion, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother dressed in festive green, accessorising her look with one very important piece of jewellery.
If you look closely at Kate's ensemble, you can see the Duchess is wearing the Gold Shamrock Brooch on her left lapel.
- Prince Charles and Kate Middleton's sweet conversation revealed by expert lip reader
- The meaningful way Carole Middleton is honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- How Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana at Commonwealth Day Service
This brooch in particular is steeped in royal history, and is a very important piece to both Kate and the rest of the family.
According to jewellery blogger Ella Kay, who runs the website Court Jeweller, this brooch belongs to the Irish Guards and is loaned out the female members of the Royal Family who are associated with the regiment.
Prior to being handed down to the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and the Queen Mother were previously pictured wearing the item.
Back in 2009, the Queen's daughter wore the brooch during her own visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade.
The Queen Mother was the first member of the Royal Family to be seen wearing the brooch back in 2000 when she made the same visit.
Watch Kate Middleton give a little girl her flowers on St. Patrick's Day:
If the history of the item wasn't enough to make the brooch extra special, it was also the first brooch Kate Middleton wore after marrying Prince William.
In the June after their wedding in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured wearing the piece of jewellery while attending a medal parade for the regiment at Victoria Barracks in Windsor.
The Duchess added the shamrock brooch to a military-style coat dress for the event today, which she accessorised with a matching hat.
The dark green coat – which retails at £3,200 – is by designer Laura Green and is called the 'Emilia' Coat.
Kate Middleton finished off the look with a pair of dark green stiletto heels and emerald and diamond drop earrings.
Read more:
- Kate Middleton on Prince William's reaction when she told him 'let's have another baby'
- William and Harry have a step-sister you probably knew nothing about
- Kate Middleton reveals favourite children's books she reads to George, Charlotte and Louis