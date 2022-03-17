Why Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day brooch is so important to the Royal Family

Kate Middleton wore the gold shamrock brooch for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge marked St. Patrick's Day by wearing a very special piece of jewellery.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, were out on royal duties today for St. Patrick's Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, an event they have missed for two years due to the pandemic.

For the occasion, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother dressed in festive green, accessorising her look with one very important piece of jewellery.

If you look closely at Kate's ensemble, you can see the Duchess is wearing the Gold Shamrock Brooch on her left lapel.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed in a festive green ensemble. Picture: Getty

This brooch in particular is steeped in royal history, and is a very important piece to both Kate and the rest of the family.

According to jewellery blogger Ella Kay, who runs the website Court Jeweller, this brooch belongs to the Irish Guards and is loaned out the female members of the Royal Family who are associated with the regiment.

Prior to being handed down to the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and the Queen Mother were previously pictured wearing the item.

The Irish Guards' Shamrock Brooch has previously been worn by Princess Anne and the Queen Mother. Picture: Getty

Back in 2009, the Queen's daughter wore the brooch during her own visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Queen Mother was the first member of the Royal Family to be seen wearing the brooch back in 2000 when she made the same visit.

Watch Kate Middleton give a little girl her flowers on St. Patrick's Day:

If the history of the item wasn't enough to make the brooch extra special, it was also the first brooch Kate Middleton wore after marrying Prince William.

The Queen Mother was pictured wearing the shamrock brooch for the first time in 2000. Picture: Alamy

In the June after their wedding in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured wearing the piece of jewellery while attending a medal parade for the regiment at Victoria Barracks in Windsor.

This brooch was the first piece from royal collection the Duchess of Cambridge ever wore after marrying Prince William. Picture: Getty

The Duchess added the shamrock brooch to a military-style coat dress for the event today, which she accessorised with a matching hat.

The dark green coat – which retails at £3,200 – is by designer Laura Green and is called the 'Emilia' Coat.

Kate Middleton finished off the look with a pair of dark green stiletto heels and emerald and diamond drop earrings.

