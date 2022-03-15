How Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana at Commonwealth Day Service

The Duchess of Cambridge wore jewellery previously belonging to Princess Diana for the Commonwealth Day Service. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her choice of jewellery for the occasion.

Kate Middleton, 40, honoured Princess Diana earlier this week as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended the event alongside her husband Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen was not in attendance after canceling the week prior.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a royal blue coat-dress by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker.

Kate Middleton wore a blue Catherine Walker ensemble for the service held at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Kate teamed the ensemble with a matching fascinator, the Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch bag and a pair of the Rupert Sanderson 'Malory' heels.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the Duchess was wearing a collection of very special jewels, once belonging to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be wearing Prince Diana's sapphire earrings. Picture: Getty

Kate teamed her chic blue look with the sapphire and diamond earrings and matching necklace, both items believed to have come from the Princess of Wales' collection.

In October 2020, when the Duchess first wore the collection, there was some suggestions among bloggers that the stones of the jewellery may have originated from Princess Diana's Saudi Sapphire Suite, which was gifted to her by Crown Prince Fahd to mark her wedding to Charles.

However, this has never been confirmed.

Some people thought the stones from Kate Middleton's jewellery were taken from Princess Diana's Saudi Sapphire Suite. Picture: Getty

It has been reported, however, that Prince William gave Kate the sapphire drop earrings from Diana's collection to mark their wedding in April of 2011.

Whatever the origin, these items are most definitely a nod to Princess Diana, who was famous for her love of sapphire jewellery, including her iconic engagement ring which the Duchess of Cambridge now wears.

While Kate Middleton opted for a blue ensemble, the Duchess of Cornwall dressed in a purple outfit, with matching hat and accessories.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a matching sapphire necklace, thought to also be from Diana's collection. Picture: Getty

While Her Majesty the Queen could not attend the service, she did release a statement to mark the occasion.

It read: "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modem, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

"That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.

"Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, cooperation and friendship. It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

"And on this special day for our family — in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games — I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

