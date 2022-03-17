The meaningful way Carole Middleton is honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
17 March 2022, 09:01 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 09:35
Kate Middleton's mother is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a very special way.
Carole Middleton, 67, has found a very special way of honouring the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.
Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne will be marked later this year with a Bank Holiday-long weekend of festivities that everyone can get involved with.
With people up and down the country already planning how they will celebrate the Monarch, Kate Middleton's mother has shown her admiration and support of the Queen is the best way.
As part of her party supplies business, Party Pieces, Carole has released a new collection of decorations made especially for the Platinum Jubilee.
The collection includes patriotic bunting, flags and paper cups, all marked with a crown and a message reading: "Hip Hip Hooray!"
The collection also includes a cake stand, napkins, paper plates, table covers, table decorations, confetti and balloons.
Our favourite piece of the collection, however, has to be the amazing Queen cake-topper starring the Queen herself, a backdrop of Buckingham Palace, three corgis, a crown and a carriage.
Sharing the news of her new collection on Instagram, Carole wrote: "Designed to commemorate this year's Platinum Jubilee, featuring a mix of classic stripes and the iconic Union Jack topped with English roses.
"This Party Pieces collection is eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable, made from FSC-certified paper. Available on the site now!"
There are many events happening over the four-day Bank Holiday in June to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee, with members of the Royal Family planning to attend some of these events; the Jubilee concert, the Queen's Birthday Parade and The Derby at Epsom Downs.
However, it is not yet clear if Carole will be attending any of these events.
