The meaningful way Carole Middleton is honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Carole Middleton is making sure people have everything they need to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton's mother is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a very special way.

Carole Middleton, 67, has found a very special way of honouring the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne will be marked later this year with a Bank Holiday-long weekend of festivities that everyone can get involved with.

With people up and down the country already planning how they will celebrate the Monarch, Kate Middleton's mother has shown her admiration and support of the Queen is the best way.

As part of her party supplies business, Party Pieces, Carole has released a new collection of decorations made especially for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother owns a party supplies company which is now selling Platinum Jubilee decorations. Picture: Getty

The collection includes patriotic bunting, flags and paper cups, all marked with a crown and a message reading: "Hip Hip Hooray!"

The collection also includes a cake stand, napkins, paper plates, table covers, table decorations, confetti and balloons.

Our favourite piece of the collection, however, has to be the amazing Queen cake-topper starring the Queen herself, a backdrop of Buckingham Palace, three corgis, a crown and a carriage.

We're obsessed with this cake topper! Picture: Party Pieces

Sharing the news of her new collection on Instagram, Carole wrote: "Designed to commemorate this year's Platinum Jubilee, featuring a mix of classic stripes and the iconic Union Jack topped with English roses.

"This Party Pieces collection is eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable, made from FSC-certified paper. Available on the site now!"

It is unknown whether Carole Middleton will be attending any of the events taking place over the June Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

There are many events happening over the four-day Bank Holiday in June to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee, with members of the Royal Family planning to attend some of these events; the Jubilee concert, the Queen's Birthday Parade and The Derby at Epsom Downs.

However, it is not yet clear if Carole will be attending any of these events.

