People are hiding knitted corgis around the UK to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The little knitted corgis will start appearing across the UK in May. Picture: Getty/Melissa Page (Courtesy of The Women's Institute)

By Alice Dear

This is what it means if you stumble across a knitted corgi while out for a walk in your local area.

With celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee only months away, people across the UK are looking for ways to get involved with the historical event.

In fact, the WI (Women's Institute) have recently launched their own Platinum Jubilee project, and it's perfect for people who love crafts.

The WI have set up the 'Where is WInnie?' campaign to help spread some cheer running up to the long weekend in June.

The whole point of the project is to get WI members and others creating a sweet little knitted corgi, which they then hide in their local area for someone else to find.

The WI is encouraging people to knit their own 'WInnie' and place is somewhere in their local area. Picture: Melissa Page (Courtesy of The Women's Institute)

The WI are encouraging knitters of all levels to get involved and make their own WInnie using the guidelines available to download from their website.

They will be being placed across England and Wales, and people that find one have the choice to either keep it or donate it.

The Queen is famous for her love of dogs, and has owned numerous Corgis over the years. Picture: Alamy

People will have until the June Bank Holiday weekend to hide their own WInnies, with the project officially beginning on May 1.

The design for 'WInnie' was created by Woolwich and Plumstead Roses WI member Hannah Joyce, who put the design together with sustainability in mind.

She created the design in a way which means that knitters are encouraged to use up their old fabric and yarn stashes.

This will also mean that every WInnie out there will be original.

WI member Hannah Joyce put the design together with sustainability in mind. Picture: Melissa Page (Courtesy of The Women's Institute)

The Women's Institute write on their website: "We hope this project will bring communities together, put a smile on the face of anyone who finds a WInnie, as well as celebrate The Queen’s longstanding relationship with the WI."

You can find the instructions of how to make your own WInnie here.