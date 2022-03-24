Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning last night as she attended a state dinner at the Governor of Jamaica's home in Kingston.

Kate Middleton, 40, was dressed to the nines in Jamaica last night as she joined her husband Prince William at their second state dinner of the Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an off-the-shoulder ruffled green Jenny Packman dress for the event, which was held at the home of the Governor of Jamaica's home in Kingston.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother wore emerald and diamond jewels and put her hair into a sleek up-do for the engagement.

And while royal fans were left dazzled by Kate's ensemble for the evening, many didn't pick up on the very special details hidden within the outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore jewels leant to her by the Queen for the trip. Picture: Getty

Firstly, Kate's emerald and diamond earrings and matching bracelet belong to the Queen and were given to her for the tour.

As this Royal Tour is to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, it seems fitting that the Monarch would offer the Duchess a special item for the trip.

Kate Middleton teamed her green dress with emerald and diamond drop earrings. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her Royal Family Order, given to her by the Queen in 2018, on her left. Picture: Getty

Another special detail from the outfit is Kate's Royal Family Honour which she wore on the left of her gown.

The Royal Family Order is a yellow ribbon which is overlaid with a pendant of the Queen.

Historically, a Royal Family Order is a decoration given from the head of a Royal Family to their female relations.

It is considered to be more of a personal memento, but it usually worn during state dinners.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her Royal Family Order back in October 2018 during a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the second state dinner of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore her GVCO Star, which she received on her eighth wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

The final detail of Kate Middleton's ensemble last night was the GVCO Star which she wore on the left side of her waist.

The Queen presented Kate with the GVCO Star on the eighth anniversary of her wedding to Prince William.

At the time, the Queen appointed her to be Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for her services to herself and the Monarchy.

