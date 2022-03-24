The Queen to feature on Vogue front cover for Platinum Jubilee

The Queen to feature on Vogue front cover for Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Vogue/Alamy

The Queen is set to feature on the April issue of Vogue in a special issue to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The cover of the upcoming April issue will feature a photo of the Queen in her early years wearing a crown and necklace.

In the issue, Vogue will look back on its own unique relationship with her Queen during her 70 years on the throne. It comes in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which take place on the first weekend of June.

The Queen will appear on the cover of Vogue for the first time in her reign. Picture: Vogue

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote in his editor's letter: "When I received my OBE for services to diversity in fashion several years ago, I thought carefully about what the decision to accept it would mean.

"Ultimately, I saw an ancient institution that was setting about on a programme of change and if they had noticed and wanted to recognise my work as something worth spotlighting, given the fact my endeavours were all about spotlighting under-represented people too, then I felt comfortable – keen, even – to engage."

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time the Queen has appeared in Vogue. She was also featured sat on her mother's lap in a photo taken in 1927 when she was one.