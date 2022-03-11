Five times Princess Charlotte was the spitting image of the Queen

The Queen and Princess Charlotte have been captured doing the same thing, in the same outfit, with the same facial expression. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte really is the Queen's double, and we've got the pictures to prove it.

Since Princess Charlotte, 6, was a toddler, royal fans have often pointed out her stunning resemblance to her royal relatives.

Some people say they see Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in her looks, while others think she is the spitting image of her father, Prince William.

However, one comparison which is made the most is Charlotte's resemblance to the Queen, and there's a good reason why.

For those of you who are sceptical, we've pulled together the top five pictures that prove Charlotte really is the Queen's double.

Both Princess Charlotte and the Queen are masters of the wave. Picture: Getty

The Queen: Her Majesty waves to the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1937

Princess Charlotte: Charlotte waves to the public at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in 2018

The Queen: The Queen peers out the window of Buckingham Palace in 2016

Princess Charlotte: Charlotte looks out of the window at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2017

Even as toddlers, the Queen and Princess Charlotte look so alike. Picture: Getty

The Queen: Her Majesty pictured as a baby in 1928

Princess Charlotte: Charlotte arrives in Canada for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tour in 2016

The Queen and Princess Charlotte have the same smile. Picture: Getty

The Queen: The Queen in 1947 when she announced her engagement to Prince Philip

Princess Charlotte: Kate Middleton and Prince William share a new portrait of Charlotte to celebrate her birthday

The Queen and Princess Charlotte look like twins in this comparison. Picture: Getty

The Queen: The Queen is pictured as a young girl in 1936

Princess Charlotte: Kate Middleton shares a portrait of the little Princess to mark her birthday

