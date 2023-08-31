How Prince William made Princess Diana cry with heartbreaking promise

31 August 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 31 August 2023, 13:11

How Prince William made mother Princess Diana cry with heartbreaking promise
How Prince William made mother Princess Diana cry with heartbreaking promise. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William reportedly told his mum Princess Diana that he would restore her royal title when he became King.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William, 41, once promised his mother Princess Diana that he would restore her royal title of Her Royal Highness when he became King.

This is according to the late Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, who wrote in his book A Royal Duty that William's promise made his mother cry.

Princess Diana married King Charles (then Prince Charles) at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981. With the marriage came a new title for Diana; Her Royal Highness Diana, Princess of Wales.

However, when Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, she was stripped of the Royal Highness title and was known from then as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana and Prince William pictures together at Windsor Castle
Princess Diana and Prince William pictures together at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

According to reports, Charles wanted his ex-wife to lose the titles, however, the late Queen Elizabeth II thought she should keep them as she was the mother of a future King.

In his book, Paul claims that Prince William - aged only 14-years-old at the time – said: "Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am King."

Sadly, Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash on 31st August 1997, meaning William will never be able to make his promise a reality.

King Charles and Prince Diana pictured with their son, Prince William, at Kensington Palace
King Charles and Prince Diana pictured with their son, Prince William, at Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty

Previously, in 2021, Prince William publicly spoke about the death of his mother while on a Royal Tour of Scotland.

He said: "...Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died.

"Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

King Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day, 1981
King Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day, 1981. Picture: Getty

William has also told the public how he aims to raise his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – in the same way his mother raised him and younger brother, Prince Harry.

In an essay he wrote for the Big Issue, William said: "In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need — just as my mother did for me."

Related video:

Prince William Opens Up About Diana's Death

He has also previously said that he sensed his mother's presence on the day he married Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking in documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William explained: “When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there.

“You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

National Cinema Day is held every year

National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

Samuel Newey: British volunteer 'killed in action' fighting in Ukraine

UK & World

Junior doctors and consultants to go on joint strike for first time in NHS history

UK & World

COVID-19 hospital admissions in England reach three-month high

UK & World

Sergeant Graham Saville's widow pays tribute to 'wonderful' police officer who died after being hit by train

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

Showbiz

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

Showbiz

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

Lifestyle

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Showbiz

Sue Radford's grandchild had to visit a medical centre

Radford Family in medical emergency after family member falls ill on holiday

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Showbiz

Joe Wicks has removed his daughter from school

Joe Wicks reveals why he's taken his five-year-old out of school

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon shared a cute video of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon emotional as daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Celebrities

There are easy ways to earn cashback

Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

Lifestyle

Only Adult zones on planes are becoming a reality

Airline launches 'adults-only' section on flights: Here's what it means

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Showbiz

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Showbiz