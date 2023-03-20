Princess Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals Prince William's heartbreak over Princess Diana

Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals William's heartbreak over Diana. Picture: Getty/ The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte's Mother's Day card to her late grandmother Princess Diana shares some heartbreaking insights into her father's grief.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared new pictures of their family over the weekend to mark Mother's Day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked so grown up as they posed with their mother in a tree, all smiling to the camera.

Two years ago, the Royal Family marked Mothering Sunday by sharing special Mother's Day cards made by the children, including one from Charlotte, which has recently resurfaced.

The card is written to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car crash when Prince William was only 15-years-old.

Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpZgj3NwhB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2023

Charlotte writes in the card: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day."

The card then goes on to reveal a heartbreaking insight into William's grief, reading: "I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte."

The card is made from pink paper and has a love heart coloured in with shades of the rainbow.

Princess Charlotte wrote this card to Princess Diana on Mother's Day back in 2021. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

It's important that they know who she was and that she existed. - Prince of Wales

William has previously spoken about how important it is to him that his children know all about Diana.

In a documentary from 2017, he explains: "We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit.

"It's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her so she cannot really provide that level of detail, so I regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives."

He added: "So it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."

