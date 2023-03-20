Princess Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals Prince William's heartbreak over Princess Diana

20 March 2023, 15:15

Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals William's heartbreak over Diana
Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals William's heartbreak over Diana. Picture: Getty/ The Prince and Princess of Wales
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte's Mother's Day card to her late grandmother Princess Diana shares some heartbreaking insights into her father's grief.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared new pictures of their family over the weekend to mark Mother's Day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked so grown up as they posed with their mother in a tree, all smiling to the camera.

Two years ago, the Royal Family marked Mothering Sunday by sharing special Mother's Day cards made by the children, including one from Charlotte, which has recently resurfaced.

The card is written to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car crash when Prince William was only 15-years-old.

Charlotte writes in the card: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day."

The card then goes on to reveal a heartbreaking insight into William's grief, reading: "I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte."

The card is made from pink paper and has a love heart coloured in with shades of the rainbow.

Princess Charlotte wrote this card to Princess Diana on Mother's Day back in 2021
Princess Charlotte wrote this card to Princess Diana on Mother's Day back in 2021. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

It's important that they know who she was and that she existed.

- Prince of Wales

William has previously spoken about how important it is to him that his children know all about Diana.

In a documentary from 2017, he explains: "We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit.

"It's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her so she cannot really provide that level of detail, so I regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives."

He added: "So it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Sarah Ferguson sensationally claimed she and Princess Diana were arrested together.

Sarah Ferguson reveals she and Princess Diana were arrested during wild hen do

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are not yet invited to Westminster Abbey.

The reason why Prince Harry’s children ‘have not yet been invited to Coronation'

Inside Princess Lilibet's christening from service to title and godparents

Are Archie and Lilibet a Prince and Princess? Why Meghan and Harry have kept their titles

King Charles has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage

King Charles has 'gone against the Queen's wishes' by evicting Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan have been told to vacate Frogmore Cottage

Inside Frogmore Cottage as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'evicted'

King Charles alongside grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the King's Coronation

The King's guard screamed at a tourist

Tourist shocked after King's guard shouts at her for touching his horse

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, has passed away

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, dies aged 82

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Celebrities

What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Prince Harry and Prince William feud timeline: All the details of what happened as Spare is released