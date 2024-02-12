Where is Kate Middleton? Princess of Wales leaves home for half-term break in Norfolk following surgery

12 February 2024, 12:22

Kate Middleton has reportedly travelled to Norfolk for the half-term break with Prince William and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton has reportedly travelled to Norfolk for the half-term break with Prince William and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William have travelled to their country home for the half-term break with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been laying low since undergoing abdominal surgery last month at The London Clinic, causing people to ask the question three weeks later; where is Kate Middleton?

Prince William's wife - who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - underwent surgery on the week of 17th January and remained in hospital for 13 days before returning home to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle Estate to continue her recovery.

Now, according to reports from PEOPLE, Kate has travelled to Anmer Hall in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate to spend the half-term break with her children and husband.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have travelled to Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the half-term
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have travelled to Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the half-term. Picture: Getty

The family will also be close to King Charles III during this break after the Monarch returned to Sandringham on Tuesday following his cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, the King released a statement where he thanked the public for their kind words of support after he went public with his illness.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

He added: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Kate Middleton was last publicly seen on Christmas Day 2023 where she attended church alongside the rest of the Royal Family
Kate Middleton was last publicly seen on Christmas Day 2023 where she attended church alongside the rest of the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy

As for Kate Middleton, it is believed she will be laying low for the time being as she continues to recover from surgery, not returning to public duties until she is given the all-clear by her doctors.

At the time the surgery was announced to the public, the statement explained: "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rochdale by-election: Formal complaint filed against Labour candidate after 'antisemitic' remarks

UK & World

Matt Hancock defends use of taxpayer-funded Jaguar for COVID Inquiry appearances

UK & World

Bitcoin hits $50,000 level for first time since 2021

UK & World

Clapham chemical attack: Victim still sedated in hospital - as GoFundMe tops £40,000

UK & World

Prison guards disciplined after they forgot to turn off loudspeaker system and criticised inmates

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

TV & Movies

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo riders strike on Valentine's Day

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield, his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly Schofield and Ruby Schofield smile

The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

Showbiz

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island end? Final date revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Showbiz

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

TV & Movies

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Showbiz

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain

Showbiz