Where is Kate Middleton? Princess of Wales leaves home for half-term break in Norfolk following surgery

Kate Middleton has reportedly travelled to Norfolk for the half-term break with Prince William and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William have travelled to their country home for the half-term break with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been laying low since undergoing abdominal surgery last month at The London Clinic, causing people to ask the question three weeks later; where is Kate Middleton?

Prince William's wife - who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - underwent surgery on the week of 17th January and remained in hospital for 13 days before returning home to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle Estate to continue her recovery.

Now, according to reports from PEOPLE, Kate has travelled to Anmer Hall in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate to spend the half-term break with her children and husband.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have travelled to Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the half-term. Picture: Getty

The family will also be close to King Charles III during this break after the Monarch returned to Sandringham on Tuesday following his cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, the King released a statement where he thanked the public for their kind words of support after he went public with his illness.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

He added: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Kate Middleton was last publicly seen on Christmas Day 2023 where she attended church alongside the rest of the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy

As for Kate Middleton, it is believed she will be laying low for the time being as she continues to recover from surgery, not returning to public duties until she is given the all-clear by her doctors.

At the time the surgery was announced to the public, the statement explained: "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."