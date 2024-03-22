Breaking News

Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment in emotional statement

22 March 2024, 18:34

Kate Middleton released a video on Friday
Kate Middleton released a video on Friday. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Hope Wilson

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, telling the public to "not lose faith and hope".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton has confirmed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate added that she had been keeping her diagnosis private so she and Prince William could take their time explaining what had happened to their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Kate Middleton's health has been under speculation for months
Kate Middleton's health has been under speculation for months. Picture: Getty

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton released a video on Friday
Kate Middleton released a video on Friday. Picture: Getty

Sharing the update, she said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Watch Kate Middleton's announcement here:

Watch: Princess Kate announces that she is receiving treatment for cancer

This news comes after weeks of speculation regarding the Princess of Wales' health following her abdominal surgery in January.

At that time it was revealed that Kate- who is mother to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five- was admitted to hospital to undergo 'planned surgery', however the details of the operation were not made public.

It is expected that Kate will not return to public duties until after Easter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Telegraph owners dealt fresh blow as Arrow XL parent collapses

UK & World

'Several killed' as gunmen open fire at concert venue in Moscow - blaze reported

UK & World

Kate cancer: Everything we know as princess reveals she is having chemotherapy

UK & World

'You are not alone': Princess of Wales seems to struggle to hold it together as Royal Family touched by double cancer diagnosis

UK & World

Kate cancer: Watch Princess of Wales's video message and read her statement in full

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What will Jono have to say for himself?

MAFS Australia's Lauren in tears as Jonathan and Ellie's secret texting is exposed

Married at First Sight

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack apparently hired a place for him and Tori to stay in during homestays week

MAFS Australia's Jack 'used Airbnb for homestays' because he was 'still living with ex-fiancée'

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's jaw-dropping weekly earnings revealed as star makes £3million in a year

Celebrities

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks go forward? Exact date and time

Lifestyle

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Showbiz

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have detailed their relationship in their new book

Sue Radford 'doesn't speak' to husband Noel due to strain of having 22 kids

Celebrities

MAFS Australia contestants Jack and Lauren got into a screaming match

MAFS Australia's Jack breaks silence following controversial 'muzzle your woman' comments

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Who is Jade from MAFS Australia? Her age, job, daughter and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

This is the MAFS couple no one saw coming!

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as cheating scandal unfolds

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight