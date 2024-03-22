Breaking News

Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment in emotional statement

Kate Middleton released a video on Friday. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Hope Wilson

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, telling the public to "not lose faith and hope".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton has confirmed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate added that she had been keeping her diagnosis private so she and Prince William could take their time explaining what had happened to their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Kate Middleton's health has been under speculation for months. Picture: Getty

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton released a video on Friday. Picture: Getty

Sharing the update, she said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Watch Kate Middleton's announcement here:

Watch: Princess Kate announces that she is receiving treatment for cancer

This news comes after weeks of speculation regarding the Princess of Wales' health following her abdominal surgery in January.

At that time it was revealed that Kate- who is mother to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five- was admitted to hospital to undergo 'planned surgery', however the details of the operation were not made public.

It is expected that Kate will not return to public duties until after Easter.