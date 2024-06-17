Princess Charlotte adorably helps Prince Louis in missed moment from Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte is the best older sister! Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte made sure to keep her younger brother Prince Louis in-check as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour this weekend.

Princess Charlotte was ever the sensible older sister this weekend as she attended Trooping the Colour alongside her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The nine-year-old was perfectly behaved all day, and even helped guide Louis through the events of the day - including the correct way to stand during the National Anthem.

After the celebrations and pageantry of the day, which saw the Princess of Wales make her first public appearance of the year following her cancer diagnosis, fans of the Royal Family have been looking over the footage of the Wales' and spotted a very sweet moment that everyone missed.

While William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis were stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and the National Anthem begin to be sung, the family all faced forwards, with the little Princess following her parents direction to place her arms at the side of her body.

Princess Charlotte tells Prince Louis to stand correctly for National Anthem

However, when she saw that Prince Louis wasn't doing this, she made sure to correct him. In the sweet clip, Charlotte can be seen nudging Louis and telling him: "Put your arms by your side."

After spotting the adorable exchange, which isn't the first of its kind, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight at seeing Charlotte stepping into the older-sister role.

One person commented: "Such a great big sister!", while another wrote: "Omg, that is the cutest thing ever!"

A third posted: "Princess Charlotte is always on big sister mood 😂😂 absolutely adorable! Our Prince and Princess of Wales are doing a wonderful job as parents without a doubt ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Prince William and Kate Middleton watched the Trooping the Colour flypast with their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty

It isn't just Prince Louis that Charlotte keeps in-check, with her older brother Prince George also being called-out by her back in 2022.

During an appearance on the balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Charlotte could be seen nudging George to correct the way her was standing at the time - it appears both Louis and George struggle to remember the correct standing position for the National Anthem!