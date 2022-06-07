Princess Charlotte spotted telling Prince George to stand correctly during missed balcony moment

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte was keeping her brothers in line over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Princess Charlotte, seven, was spotted telling her older brother Prince George, eight, to stand correctly in a hilarious missed moment from the Royal Family's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.

Prince William and Kate Middleton bought George, Charlotte and Prince Louis out onto the balcony alongside the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for the final moments of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

George, Charlotte and Louis stood in front of their parents as they waved to the crowd gathered at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Pageant.

In a moment that many people missed, Princess Charlotte can be seen telling Prince George to put his arms down by his sides while the fanfare was playing.

Princess Charlotte kept both her brothers in line over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

The seven-year-old can be seen noticing George's hands are rested on the balcony edge before nudging him and telling him: "Arms down, George."

The future King is quick to follow his sister's advice, placing his arms by his sides for the remaining time on the balcony.

We're assuming this is something William and Kate taught their little ones to do for the occasion, and Charlotte wasn't going to let her brother get away with messing it up.

The Royal Family took to the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Getty

The moment was noticed by a few people on the day, but the clip has now been shared online for everyone else to see.

People loved watching Charlotte take the lead and the adorable seriousness in which she took her moment on the balcony.

One person commented on the clip: "I saw that too! How cute, both George and Charlotte."

That’s 2 times now Charlotte has put George and Louis straight, one (Louis) for waving too much and now George for not standing to attention for the national anthem, she has been taught well! #GirlsRuleTheWorld — Anthony Bonney (@AntBonney) June 6, 2022

I love this little girl. Every little boy needs a sister like Charlotte. — RichnDeb (...mostly Deb) (@RichnDeb) June 6, 2022

Honestly I’m beginning to think she runs both her brothers! Love it — jessicafix (@jessicafix5) June 6, 2022

Another shared: "Honestly I’m beginning to think she runs both her brothers! Love it", while a third wrote: "Charlotte will be a fabulous Princess Royal when the time comes."

This wasn't the only time over the Platinum Jubilee weekend that Charlotte had to take charge of her brothers.

Earlier in the day, during the Platinum Pageant, Charlotte was spotted telling her younger brother, Prince Louis, off for misbehaving.

The clip showed a very excited Louis waving his hands wildly in the air before Charlotte could be seen turning to him and telling him to stop.

You can watch the adorable moment here.

