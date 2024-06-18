Duchess Sophie's heartfelt gesture to Prince William at Trooping the Colour

Prince William was supported by his aunt the Duchess of Edinburgh at Trooping the Colour amid the family's health battles. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Royal Family fans spotted the sweet moment Prince William's aunt Duchess Sophie tapped him on the back as if to say 'you did it.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted offering a heartfelt gesture to her nephew Prince William, 41, during the Royal Family's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the celebration of King Charles III's official birthday.

It was a big day for the royals, as Kate returned to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis, and the King put on a united front with his family amid his own cancer battle.

It was expected to have been an emotional for all those involved, especially William, who has been supporting his wife and his father through their health problems. This is something that was clearly not missed by his aunt, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, who could be seen offering a sweet gesture to the heir to the throne.

Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting “you did it” as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/5rEaG9Ub0P — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) June 15, 2024

In the footage from the balcony, as the royal return to the inside of Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward's wife can be seen placing a supporting hand on William's back as if to say "you did it".

This was first pointed out by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter who shared the picture on her social media with the caption: "Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting 'you did it' as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace."

Many people were quick to agree with the sentiment, commenting on the post that the moment was "very moving" considering everything the family have been through.

One person replied: "Very moving given all the immense pressures on Prince William who has just tried to get on with, focus on others and support everyone. Very nice to see such support and warmth."

Another wrote: "That was a very sweat gesture of his supporting aunt," while a third commented: "Sophie is fantastic and always supportive."

The Duchess of Edinburgh shares a close bond with both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Sophie, who is the wife of King Charles III's brother Prince Edward, has also been stepping up in recent months as both the Monarch and the Princess of Wales scaled back their royal duties.

The Duchess of Edinburgh hold a close bond with both William and Kate and is often seen interacting with them in a very fun and relaxed manor, only strengthening people's perception of their close relationship.