Duchess Sophie's heartfelt gesture to Prince William at Trooping the Colour

18 June 2024, 13:12

Prince William was supported by his aunt the Duchess of Edinburgh at Trooping the Colour amid the family's health battles
Prince William was supported by his aunt the Duchess of Edinburgh at Trooping the Colour amid the family's health battles. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Family fans spotted the sweet moment Prince William's aunt Duchess Sophie tapped him on the back as if to say 'you did it.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted offering a heartfelt gesture to her nephew Prince William, 41, during the Royal Family's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the celebration of King Charles III's official birthday.

It was a big day for the royals, as Kate returned to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis, and the King put on a united front with his family amid his own cancer battle.

It was expected to have been an emotional for all those involved, especially William, who has been supporting his wife and his father through their health problems. This is something that was clearly not missed by his aunt, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, who could be seen offering a sweet gesture to the heir to the throne.

In the footage from the balcony, as the royal return to the inside of Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward's wife can be seen placing a supporting hand on William's back as if to say "you did it".

This was first pointed out by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter who shared the picture on her social media with the caption: "Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting 'you did it' as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace."

Many people were quick to agree with the sentiment, commenting on the post that the moment was "very moving" considering everything the family have been through.

One person replied: "Very moving given all the immense pressures on Prince William who has just tried to get on with, focus on others and support everyone. Very nice to see such support and warmth."

Another wrote: "That was a very sweat gesture of his supporting aunt," while a third commented: "Sophie is fantastic and always supportive."

The Duchess of Edinburgh shares a close bond with both Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Edinburgh shares a close bond with both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Sophie, who is the wife of King Charles III's brother Prince Edward, has also been stepping up in recent months as both the Monarch and the Princess of Wales scaled back their royal duties.

The Duchess of Edinburgh hold a close bond with both William and Kate and is often seen interacting with them in a very fun and relaxed manor, only strengthening people's perception of their close relationship.

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

The Princess of Wales and daughter Princess Charlotte looked perfect in their matching monochrome ensembles for Trooping the Colour 2024

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching Trooping the Colour outfits hold hidden meanings
Princess Charlotte is the best older sister!

Princess Charlotte adorably helps Prince Louis in missed moment from Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Prince William has a vast military career

Prince William military experience and medals revealed

Prince Andrew is not expected to attend the Trooping the Colour

Why is Prince Andrew not at Trooping The Colour?

Kate Middleton wearing green at Trooping the Colour in 2023

Will Kate Middleton be attending Trooping the Colour 2024?

The Princess of Wales says her cancer treatment is ongoing but that she will be attending some royal events this summer

Kate Middleton confirms return to royal duties as she gives emotional cancer update

Everything you need to know about Trooping the Colour 2024 schedule

Trooping the Colour 2024 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

Here's how to see the Red Arrows flypast for Trooping The Colour 2024

Trooping The Colour flypast route 2024: Times, locations, map and schedule

Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged in 2010

Prince William reveals the real reason he took so long to propose to Kate Middleton