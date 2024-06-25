What happened to Princess Anne? Royal rushed to hospital after suffering 'temporary memory loss'

Princess Anne was taken into hospital after sustaining a head injury. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How is Princess Anne now? Princess Royal's latest health update revealed in Buckingham Palace statement after horse accident at Gatcombe Park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Anne is spending a second day in hospital after an incident that happened at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire this weekend, it has been reported.

King Charles's sister is being treated for a minor head injury and concussion after emergency services were called to her estate on Sunday 23rd June with the royal then being taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol.

Anne's husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter were on the estate with her when the incident happened.

Here's what happened to Princess Anne and how she is doing now.

Princess Anne was believed to be with horses on her home estate when the incident happened. Picture: Getty

What happened to Princess Anne and why is she in hospital?

At present, a confirmed account of what happened to Princess Anne hasn't been confirmed but it's believed to involve horses.

It's said the 73 year old was walking on her estate, with horses nearby when it happened, however, because of her concussion, it's not known what the exact cause was.

The Princess Royal's medical team have suggested her head injury is consistent with the type of impact from a horse's leg or head.

How is Princess Anne now?

It's reported Princess Anne will be spending a second day in hospital as a "precautionary measure for observation". She's expected to make a full recovery.

Buckingham Palace has released an updated statement for all worried royal fans too.

The spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.

"On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

Princess Anne will be missing State Banquet with the Emperor and Empress of Japan later and her trip to Canada which was scheduled for later this week.

Princess Anne will "make a full recovery" say experts. Picture: Getty

What has King Charles said?

The King, as well as Prince William, have been kept well-informed on Princess Anne's health and condition.

Upon hearing of the accident, Charles sent "his fondest love and well-wishes for a speedy recovery".

READ MORE: