Breaking News

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after horse accident

24 June 2024, 12:42

Princess Anne is currently in hospital
Princess Anne is currently in hospital. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A statement has been released by Buckingham Palace regarding Princess Anne.

Princess Anne has sustained head injuries following an incident at home this weekend.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

