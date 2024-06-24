Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after horse accident
24 June 2024, 12:42
A statement has been released by Buckingham Palace regarding Princess Anne.
Princess Anne has sustained head injuries following an incident at home this weekend.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.
"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...