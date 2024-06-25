Who is Princess Anne's husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence?

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence have been married for more than three decades. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Do Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence have any children? How long have they been married? And who was the Princess Royal's ex-husband? Here's everything you need to know about the relationship.

Princess Anne has been married to husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence for 31 years and they have become some of the most respectable and hard-working members of the royal family.

Following the Princess Royal's recent admission to hospital, parter Tim has been spotted visiting his wife as she recovers from concussion and mild head injuries of which she is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident, however, has put their relationship under the spotlight as fans of the royal family take a closer look at exactly who Princess Anne's husband is.

Here's everything you need to know about Tim including how he and Anne met, whether they have any children together and both of their past relationships.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim married in a private ceremony in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Who is Princess Anne's husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence?

Aged 69, Tim is four years younger than his royal wife.

Workwise, he was the Chairman of English Heritage Trust where he also spent four years as the Commissioner too.

Tim, who has experience in the navy, is also the Vice Chairman and naval representative on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

In December 2023 he was appointed Chair of the Science Museum Group.

In the past, he spent three years serving in the navy as a Chief Executive in charge of the Defence Estates Organisation.

Tim is often spotted with his wife Anne on royal outings and events, however, is not considered a working royal. Queen Elizabeth II did give him the title Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in June 2011.

The Princess Royal and Tim Laurence do not have any children together. Picture: Getty

How did Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence meet? And do they have any children?

Princess Anne was married to her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, at the time when rumours began swirling about her connection with Tim.

Sir Laurence was serving as an equerry on the Royal Yacht Britannia to the Queen in 1986 when it's believed they first met.

They officially married on December 12 in 1992 in a private ceremony at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral. They didn't have any children together.

At the time, a wedding in Scotland was their only choice as the Church of England did not allow someone to remarry if their ex-spouse was still alive.

Who was Princess Anne's ex-husband Mark Phillips?

An Olympic gold medal-winning horseman, Princess Anne's first husband was Mark whom she married in 1973.

Both passionate about equestrian, the couple welcomed their first son Peter Phillips in 1977 and then Zara Tindall in 1981.

It wasn't long after the arrival of their two children that reports of marital issues began circling and in 1985 it was confirmed Mark had fathered a love child in New Zealand with an art teacher.

Anne and Mark separated in 1989 with no plans for divorce proceedings but eventually did in 1992. Anne married Tim later that year.

