Princess Charlotte has the cutest reaction to seeing Prince William on stage

9 May 2023, 14:15

Princess Charlotte has the cutest reaction to seeing Prince William on stage in unseen moment from Coronation Concert
Princess Charlotte has the cutest reaction to seeing Prince William on stage in unseen moment from Coronation Concert. Picture: BBC/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte looked so excited to see Prince William on the stage of the Coronation Concert.

Princess Charlotte joined her older brother, Prince George, her mum, Kate Middleton, and dad, Prince William, at the Coronation Concert on Sunday evening.

While the eight-year-old's little brother, Prince Louis, had to stay at home, Charlotte appeared to have a great time at the Windsor Castle concert and was seen singing along and dancing to Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The sweetest moment from the little royal, however, was the moment she saw he father, Prince William, take to the stage to give his speech to the crowd and to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In a sweet moment, which was missed by many people, Charlotte can be seen spotting William walking onto the stage and excitedly turning to older brother George to get his attention.

Princess Charlotte didn't want Prince George to miss the moment their dad walked on the stage
Princess Charlotte didn't want Prince George to miss the moment their dad walked on the stage. Picture: BBC

Princess Charlotte nudges George and points at the stage where William is standing, with a happy little smile on her face.

Watch the moment here:

Charlotte wasn't the only member of the Royal Family whose reaction to William's speech was spotted on camera.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, looked very proud of her husband while King Charles was in hysterics over his son's joke about Lionel Richie.

Speaking to thew crowd, William said that – unlike Lionel – he wouldn't be going on "all night long".

The camera then shot the Charles who appeared very tickled by the joke.

The Princess of Wales looked proud as Prince William took to the stage
The Princess of Wales looked proud as Prince William took to the stage. Picture: BBC
King Charles looked tickled as Prince William joked about his speech going on 'all night long'
King Charles looked tickled as Prince William joked about his speech going on 'all night long'. Picture: BBC

