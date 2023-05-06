Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation

6 May 2023, 13:02

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation
Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton wore the late Princess Diana's earrings to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law on the day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation.

Prince William's wife and mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked beautiful for the historic event, dressing in a white Alexander McQueen dress and Royal Robes.

While Princess Kate's headpiece, which has been mistaken for a tiara, was the stand-out piece of the ensemble, it was her earrings that people have been talking about.

Co-ordinating well with the headpiece, designer by Jess Collett for Alexander McQueen, Kate wore a pair of the late Princess Diana's earrings.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty

The diamond and pearl earrings were originally made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, who ended up being Queen Elizabeth II.

Following her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, Diana was often pictured wearing the earrings, including at the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan in 1990.

Princess Diana also wore the earrings, believed to be called the South-Sea Pearl Earrings, to an official dinner in Lahore in 1991 during a visit to Pakistan and later the same year at the Royal Albert Hall.

Princess Diana attends a banquet in South Korea, 1992
Princess Diana attends a banquet in South Korea, 1992. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton has worn the earrings on several occasions since she married into the Royal Family.

Most recently, the Princess of Wales was pictured wearing them to Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in 2022, and to the BAFTAs in 2019.

Kate Middleton wears the earrings on the red carpet of the 2019 BAFTAs
Kate Middleton wears the earrings on the red carpet of the 2019 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

The rest of Kate's outfit was just as impressive as the earrings, designed by Alexander McQueen.

The Princess of Wales wore an ivory silk crepe dress for the Coronation which featured thread work embroidery of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Princess Charlotte wore a matching ensemble to her mother right down to the headpiece.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

King's coronation: Eyewitness account from inside Westminster Abbey

UK & World

King's coronation: Tory MP Penny Mordaunt takes the limelight carrying enormous sword

UK & World

Here's how to watch the King's coronation flypast

King's coronation flypast route 2023: What time is it and how can I see the Red Arrows?

Prince Louis is missing from the King's Coronation

Why Prince Louis missed part of the King's coronation service

Queen Camilla will be crowned at the King's coronation

Why will Camilla be crowned 'Queen' and not 'Queen Consort' at the King's coronation?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Showbiz

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up

Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

Showbiz

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Lifestyle

Daniel O’Halloran won ITV's The 1% Club

Man who won £99k TV prize kept it secret from his family for a year

TV & Movies

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

Showbiz

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Showbiz

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities