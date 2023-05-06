Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton wore the late Princess Diana's earrings to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law on the day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation.

Prince William's wife and mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked beautiful for the historic event, dressing in a white Alexander McQueen dress and Royal Robes.

While Princess Kate's headpiece, which has been mistaken for a tiara, was the stand-out piece of the ensemble, it was her earrings that people have been talking about.

Co-ordinating well with the headpiece, designer by Jess Collett for Alexander McQueen, Kate wore a pair of the late Princess Diana's earrings.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty

The diamond and pearl earrings were originally made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, who ended up being Queen Elizabeth II.

Following her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, Diana was often pictured wearing the earrings, including at the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan in 1990.

Princess Diana also wore the earrings, believed to be called the South-Sea Pearl Earrings, to an official dinner in Lahore in 1991 during a visit to Pakistan and later the same year at the Royal Albert Hall.

Princess Diana attends a banquet in South Korea, 1992. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton has worn the earrings on several occasions since she married into the Royal Family.

Most recently, the Princess of Wales was pictured wearing them to Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in 2022, and to the BAFTAs in 2019.

Kate Middleton wears the earrings on the red carpet of the 2019 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

The rest of Kate's outfit was just as impressive as the earrings, designed by Alexander McQueen.

The Princess of Wales wore an ivory silk crepe dress for the Coronation which featured thread work embroidery of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Princess Charlotte wore a matching ensemble to her mother right down to the headpiece.

Read more: