The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

21 December 2022, 13:34

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Royal Variety Performance honoured the late Queen in a moving performance by Gary Barlow, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gareth Malone and the London Youth Choir.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 earlier this year, was remembered during the Royal Variety Performance this week with an emotional tribute.

The annual show was attended by Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, however, King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales were not in attendance.

After a night of entertainment, the show closed with a very special tribute to the late Monarch, performed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and the London Youth Choir.

Walking on stage together, they explained that they would be performing a special rendition of their song, Sing, in memory of Her Majesty.

Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and Andrew Lloyd Webber take to the stage of the Royal Variety Performance as they pay tribute to the Queen
Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and Andrew Lloyd Webber take to the stage of the Royal Variety Performance as they pay tribute to the Queen. Picture: ITV

Andrew explained to the audience: "In 2011, I had a phone call from Gary", before Gary added: "Yes, I had called you for some advice. I'd been asked to write a song for the Diamond Jubilee."

The composer went on: "And I'd been asked to write a song for the big flotilla parade", with Gary adding: "We both agreed to join forces and write one song to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee."

Andrew explained: "We wrote Sing, played it to Her Majesty in my home at a private party to celebrate her real birthday, and then again at Windsor Castle."

Gareth Malone then joined in, adding: "At this point I was asked to lend a hand. I was working closely with the Military Wives at the time, and so I drafted them in to add some choral delight."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrive at the Royal Variety Performance
The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrive at the Royal Variety Performance. Picture: ITV

For the performance on the night, the London Youth Choir sang a version of Sing, conducted by Gareth and with Gary and Andrew on piano.

As they sang, footage of the Queen was projected on the screen, including moments from the many times she attended the Royal Variety Performance throughout the years.

The choir ended their song with: "God Save The Queen."

Her Majesty the Queen arrives at the Royal Variety Performance, 1981
Her Majesty the Queen arrives at the Royal Variety Performance, 1981. Picture: Getty

People in the audience looked moved by the tribute, including Edward and Sophie, as were viewers this week when the show aired on ITV.

One person took to Twitter to comment: "Never had a Royal Variety Performance reduce me to tears before after watching the In Memoriam section, and then that closing performance for the Queen."

Another added: "The choir at the end of the Royal Variety was brilliant. The footage of our late Majesty the Queen was so touching. I felt for the Earl and Countess of Wessex, that must of been hard for them."

A third wrote: "That was a lovely and emotional tribute end on the Royal Variety Performance towards the late Queen", while another said: "What an incredibly moving tribute to the late great queen. Beautiful."

