Harry and Meghan share moment Archie sweetly reacts to Princess Diana picture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a collection of special moments with their son, three-year-old Archie. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared candid footage of their children, Archie and Lilibet, in their new Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, dropped the first three episodes of their highly-anticipated Netflix documentary this week, with the final three episodes set to be released on 15th December.

In the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about how they fell in love, how they navigated their relationship through constant scrutiny and how they ultimately decided to leave the Royal Family and the life that comes with it for the USA.

Within the documentary, the parents of three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet shared a collection of pictures and videos from their personal archives, some including special moments with their children.

One clip which left viewers feeling particularly emotional takes place in the first episode of Harry & Meghan and shows a young Archie sweetly reacting to a framed picture of the late Princess Diana.

Archie reacts to seeing a picture of Princess Diana in sweet footage shared in the Netflix Harry & Meghan documentary. Picture: Netflix

The footage was recorded in the couple's Montecito home and shows Meghan holding Archie in her arms as he reaches out to look at the portrait of his late grandmother.

In the video, Meghan can be heard saying: "Who's that?", before adding: "Yeah, that's your grandma Diana."

As the footage plays out, Prince Harry – who lost his mother when he was only 12-years-old – can be heard saying: "I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family. Especially after what happened to my mum."

Harry continued: "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate Archie's birthday with Meghan Markle's mum Doria. Picture: Netflix

Prince Harry shares a sweet moment with his son, Archie Harrison. Picture: Netflix

Meghan Markle shares a kiss with her son, Archie, in candid home footage. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about his mother openly in the documentary, Harry said that his childhood was "filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure".

However, he went on to say that he also doesn't have "many early memories" of Diana, adding: "It was almost like internally I've blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh."

He went on: "And she always said to me, if you get into trouble just don't get caught. And I'll always be that cheeky person inside."

Harry also said that he thinks Meghan is similar to his mother in many ways.

"She has the same compassion, empathy and confidence - she has this warmth about her," he explained.

