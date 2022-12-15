Exclusive

12 Scenes of Christmas with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden

By Alice Dear

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are celebrating the festive period by recreating their 12 favourite Christmas films of all time.

Earlier this month, we gave Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden an epic Christmas task to complete, and they said YES.

We asked them to recreate 12 iconic scenes from our favourite Christmas films in one take – and they completed it.

From The Holiday to The Grinch, Home Alone and Love Actually, they took the task to make you laugh this festive period very seriously.

After zero rehearsals, 24 costume changes and one cameo from Aled Jones, 12 Scenes of Christmas with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is finally here!

Watch Jamie & Amanda's 12 Scenes of Christmas in the player above.

