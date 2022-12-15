Exclusive

12 Scenes of Christmas with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden

15 December 2022, 07:45

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are celebrating the festive period by recreating their 12 favourite Christmas films of all time.

Earlier this month, we gave Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden an epic Christmas task to complete, and they said YES.

We asked them to recreate 12 iconic scenes from our favourite Christmas films in one take – and they completed it.

From The Holiday to The Grinch, Home Alone and Love Actually, they took the task to make you laugh this festive period very seriously.

After zero rehearsals, 24 costume changes and one cameo from Aled Jones, 12 Scenes of Christmas with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is finally here!

Watch Jamie & Amanda's 12 Scenes of Christmas in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Celebrities

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

Lifestyle

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Lifestyle

A teacher has revealed what she doesn't want for Christmas

'I'm a teacher and these are the Christmas gifts we hate getting’

Lifestyle

Salt could be the solution to condensation around your windows

Putting a bowl of salt on your window sill can stop condensation

Lifestyle

Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year

New reality show searching for next stars of Mamma Mia! the musical

TV & Movies

Ian Beale left EastEnders in 2021

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders and is he coming back?

TV & Movies

A man has shared a de-icing trick

Man shares 'two second' de-icing trick using cardboard

Lifestyle

See inside Peter Andre's house

Inside Peter Andre’s Surrey mansion with cinema room and huge garden

Celebrities

Matt and Dan from MAFS UK have split

Married at First Sight UK's Dan Mckee and Matt Jameson announce split

Married at First Sight