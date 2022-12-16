Prince William shares message of 'togetherness' in touching tribute to Queen

Prince William has shared a sweet message from The Queen. Picture: Getty Images

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on 'togetherness' at a festive concert last night.

Prince William paid tribute to the late Queen during a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

More than 1,800 people gathered for the festive concert, which was organised by Kate Middleton.

And the Prince of Wales took the opportunity to read a passage from his grandmother’s 2012 Christmas message, where she said she was ‘always struck by the spirit of togetherness’ during the festive season.

The concert was put on to honour of the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and to celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

The Princess of Wales organised the Christmas concert. Picture: Getty Images

Thanking those for taking part, the Princess of Wales chatted and joked with guests such as Melanie C, Craig David, and musician Alexis Ffrench.

She was also heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, joking: “On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing.

“Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”

Kate also caught up with other members of the royal family including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as her husband and children, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven.

Prince William and his family arriving at the Christmas concert. Picture: Getty Images

Hugh Bonneville also read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy, while a Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations in a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch.

Kensington Palace said the carol service was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

They said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

