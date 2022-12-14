Prince William and Kate Middleton share adorable new Christmas card photo

14 December 2022, 08:00

Kate and William have shared their Christmas card
Kate and William have shared their Christmas card. Picture: Matt Porteous/Buckingham Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their brand new Christmas card this week.

In the sweet image, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen beaming with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The three young Royals look very grown up standing next to their parents in casual shorts and t-shirts.

Mum Kate also dressed down for the occasion, wearing blue jeans, trainers and a white blouse, while William is also in a pair of jeans and a blue shirt.

The family have done things a little differently this year, as the card was taken on a sunny day in Norfolk after they moved there earlier this year.

It was captured by photographer Matt Porteous, who has documented the family in the past.

The official Instagram account for the family released the snap, writing: "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄"

Royal fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Aww what a beautiful picture for your Christmas card! And how the kids have grown 🥹🥹🥹 Thank you for making us all smile tonight! Merry Christmas 🎅🏻🎄”.

"This picture is just so beautiful and I'm so impressed by the family's perfect synchronisation with each other. Thank you so much for sharing this new picture with us and Merry Christmas,” said someone else.

A third joked: "Of course it's Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis not actually holding hands."

While a fourth said: “Lovely photo of a lovely family! The kiddos are getting so big!! Thank you for sharing your family with us! Merry Christmas!! 🙌🙌”

This comes after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shared their first ever Christmas card as head of state.

King Charles and Camilla released their first Christmas card as head of state
King Charles and Camilla released their first Christmas card as head of state. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The image was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on 3 September, just five days before the Queen died aged 96.

The image, released by Buckingham Palace, sees the King dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie.

His wife is wearing a green suit, matching hat and pearl earrings.

