Pubs are offering free Christmas dinners to anyone who would be alone

A pub has been praised for offering a free Christmas dinner. Picture: Getty Images/Google Maps/Twitter

The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon is hosting a 'don't be on your own day' to combat loneliness.

Some pubs in the UK are attempting to combat loneliness with a sweet gesture on Christmas.

Earlier this month, The Alexandra in Wimbledon announced it will be offering a free festive dinner to anyone spending the festive period alone this year.

The team have been offering complimentary Christmas Day lunches for several years and they will again be putting on the event.

A post on Twitter reads: “Are we doing our FREE Christmas day dinner & booze thing for anyone who's otherwise on their own this year?

The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon is giving away free festive dinners. Picture: Google Maps

“Course we are. Don't be on your own on Christmas day, come to us instead. We'll give you FREE dinner & vino, I 100% promise you there's no catch. Just come ❤️”

On December 25th, customers can pop in between 12pm and 3pm and you can sit with other people in the same position.

The staff will serve up a Christmas lunch, all complimentary thanks to owners Mick and Sarah who have been running the pub for 14 years.

And the whole neighbourhood often gets involved with shops and locals all pitching in to donate gifts and food.

Are we doing our FREE Christmas day dinner & booze thing for anyone who's otherwise on their own this year? Course we are. Don't be on your own on Christmas day, come to us instead. We'll give you FREE dinner & vino, I 100% promise you there's no catch. Just come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q6SqYDR95e — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 6, 2022

Crazy but beautifully heart-warming day in the Alex yesterday. We fed 146 folks who would otherwise have been alone, sent a meal out & sat with a lady who is housebound, & sent out a couple of meals to two soldiers who were isolating. It was a gorgeous day, Thankyou ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DqPIy7lSga — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 26, 2021

The waiters are all volunteers and many people also offer up their time to wrap gifts for the guests.

And The Alexandra isn’t the only pub, as The Kittoch in East Kilbride, Scotland, will also be providing a free dinner on the big day.

After kicking off the initiative last year, staff will again be offering up a table of 10 to lonely local residents who would otherwise be spending the festivities on their own.

They will each receive a complimentary drink on arrival and a three-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

General manager Jamie McKenna told Lanarkshire Live : "Being part of Greene King gives us the opportunity to give back to the community and we are really excited to continue No One Alone this Christmas.

The Kittoch in Scotland is offering free Christmas meals. Picture: Google Maps

"Over the last few years people feeling isolated has been at an all time high. We want to help grow a bit of community spirit this Christmas and beyond.

"Christmas is the time of year that is celebrated by so many but for those alone it can be an incredibly difficult time of year.

"To combat this we have reserved a table of 10 on Christmas Day that will be totally free to come along to, for those in our community who might spend Christmas Day alone.

"You will be greeted by our amazing team and receive a drink on arrival followed by an amazing three course meal."

