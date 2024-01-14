What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

14 January 2024, 18:00

What happened to Holly Willoughby?
What happened to Holly Willoughby? Picture: Alamy / Instagram - Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened to Holly Willoughby, why she quit This Morning, if she will return to host Dancing On Ice and latest from kidnap plot explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby, 42, will return to TV to host Dancing On Ice following a traumatic 2023 which involved the Phillip Schofield This Morning scandal and an alleged kidnap and murder plot against her.

The mother-of-three, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, has been laying low since she quit This Morning following the arrest of Gavin Plumb - the man accused of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Phillip Schofield's former co-star was confirmed to be returning to host Dancing On Ice at the end of last year, co-presenting alongside Stephen Mulhern in the wake of Phil's exit from ITV.

As Holly returns, we take a look at her dramatic year, from her fallout with Phillip to her This Morning exit and the horrifying kidnap plot against her.

Holly Willoughby will return to TV this year after a traumatic 2023
Holly Willoughby will return to TV this year after a traumatic 2023. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

In 2023, Holly Willoughby found herself at the centre of an alleged kidnap and murder plot which sparked her decision to quit This Morning.

Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old from Harlow in Essex, was arrested in October last year and has been accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

The shopping centre security officer pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap on Friday, 3rd November when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

At the time of the arrest, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby from Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

Following the arrest, Holly took time away from presenting This Morning and later announced she would be leaving the show with immediate effect.

Gavin Plumb will stand trial for the charges in 2024.

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Holly Willoughby announced she was quitting This Morning on 10th October 2023, shortly after Gavin Plumb's arrest.

In a statement shared on her social media, Holly wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

Holly Willoughby announced she was quitting This Morning on 10th October 2023
Holly Willoughby announced she was quitting This Morning on 10th October 2023. Picture: ITV/ Instagram - Holly Willoughby

"It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much."

Craig and Rochelle mark the end of Holly Willoughby’s time on This Morning

Phillip Schofield This Morning scandal

Holly Willoughby's year had already been turbulent prior to the arrest of Gavin Plumb, however, with the departure of co-star and friend Phillip Schofield from This Morning.

Back in May 2023, it was reported that Holly and Phil were "barely speaking" amid speculation of a feud between the previously close co-stars.

On 20th May, Phillip Schofield announced he would be leaving This Morning with immediate effect.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together for many years and were close friends during this time
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together for many years and were close friends during this time. Picture: ITV

Two days later, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary paid tribute to Phil following his exit in a joint statement where they commended him for his time on the hit morning show.

On Friday, 26th May, Phil admitted to having an affair with a "much younger man" from the This Morning team and lying about it to ITV bosses and his colleagues.

He later said he was "utterly broken and ashamed" by the affair, admitting in an interview that he "should have known better".

On 5th June, Holly returned to This Morning and addressed the viewers with a short statement where she said she had been left "shaken, troubled, let down" by the revelation.

Phillip Schofield's career on TV is currently non-existent with Stephen Mulhern stepping in to present Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby.

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

Is Holly Willoughby doing Dancing On Ice?

Holly Willoughby will return to TV for Dancing On Ice 2024.

Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice and host alongside Holly Willoughby
Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice and host alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

While it was unknown for some time after she quit This Morning whether she would return to host the ice-skating reality show, it was confirmed by ITV at the end of 2023.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said in a statement: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

TV & Movies

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

Who is Paul from The Traitors? Age, job, wife and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family

Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children

Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Traitors have been revealed

Who are the Traitors?

TV & Movies

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper
The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

TV & Movies

The Love Island All Stars Villa, hideaway and bedroom pictured

Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa? Location and price revealed

TV & Movies

Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: How is she doing and what's happened so far

Ash and Brian sit at the round table in The Traitors

The Traitors fans convinced they know who leaves tonight after spotting clue

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

TV & Movies

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

TV & Movies

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies