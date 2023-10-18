Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant. Picture: BBC/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a possible Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

Celebrity Big Brother is reportedly returning to ITV next year after the successful relaunch of civilian Big Brother earlier this month, as sources claim bosses want the series to "come back with a bang."

According to the MailOnline, TV executives are hoping to bag former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, 61, as one of the celebrity housemates.

A source told the publication: "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives."

They added: "Phillip Schofield is someone they're going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris."

Phillip Schofield is apparently being considered as a possible Celebrity Big Brother housemate. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

The source continued: "The more controversial the line-up the better. They want it to really come back with a bang."

When asked about the rumours of Celebrity Big Brother's return, a representative for Big Brother told the publication:

"At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course."

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the hosts of Big Brother 2023. Picture: Alamy

Former TV star Phillip Schofield hit the headlines earlier this year when his affair with a younger This Morning colleague was revealed, leading the presenter to step down from hosting duties.

Since then Phillip has been keeping a low-profile and it is currently unknown if he will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year.

Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

This news comes after Phllip's former colleague and best friend Holly Willoughby quit This Morning after a plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share an emotional statement regarding her decision to step down from the role she held for 14 years.

Holly wrote: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning earlier this month. Picture: ITV

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers.

"You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'.

"It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much. Holly."

