Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed

9 October 2023, 12:35

Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed
Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meet the new Big Brother 2023 housemates.

Big Brother is back on our screens with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best and 16 new housemates hoping to scoop the prize money of £100,000.

On Sunday, 8th October, the series kicked off and the contestants were introduced to the world as they entered the famous house.

During their time in the house, the contestants will have to live together and compete in tasks which will make their time in the Big Brother house better or worse, all while evictions will see the number of housemates decrease.

Here's all everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2023 housemates:

Kerry

Kerry, 40, from Essex
Kerry, 40, from Essex. Picture: ITV

Age: 40

From: Essex

Job: NHS manager

"I love the programme. It is, for me, the ultimate reality TV show ever. I've got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year."

Matty

Matty, 24, from Isle of Man
Matty, 24, from Isle of Man. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

From: Isle of Man

Job: Doctor

"I want to experience everything before I die, and I just thought why not do something mad like this? I used to watch Big Brother when I was like, 9 or 10 past my bedtime with my mom. I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn't really see many people who felt like me. I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there. So I just always wanted to apply."

Henry

Henry, 25, from The Cotswolds
Henry, 25, from The Cotswolds. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: The Cotswolds

Job: Food writer

"I’ve been a fan of the show, particularly in its later years. I think it's a very unique opportunity that not many people get to do. I don't think I really had my moment of craziness growing up. I know a lot of people went to do a gap year after uni but I went down quite a normal road and I thought, if not now, then when?"

Chanelle

Chanelle, 29, from Llanelli
Chanelle, 29, from Llanelli. Picture: ITV

Age: 29

From: Llanelli

Job: Dental Therapist

"Well, I only applied as a joke. Now that I'm going in, I'm doing it for myself, for the experience and to make friends for life. Something that was a joke has now materialised into real life!"

Dylan

Dylan, 39, from Coventry
Dylan, 39, from Coventry. Picture: ITV

Age: 39

From: Coventry

Job: DJ

"I saw one of the ads on TV and I thought, I've had so many people over the years say to me that I should be a reality TV show because I'm a character. So when I saw it, I thought, you know what, I'll give it a go and now here I am!"

Farida

Farida, 50, from Wolverhaptom
Farida, 50, from Wolverhaptom. Picture: ITV

Age: 50

From: Wolverhaptom

Job: Make-up artist

"I'm very proud of who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV. A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it's been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it's actually given me lots of opportunities. I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren't suppressed. I'm far from suppressed - I used to be a holiday rep!"

Zak

Zak, 28, from Manchester
Zak, 28, from Manchester. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Job: Model

"I feel like it's one of those shows where you can get your personality across and I've got one of those personalities I feel the world needs to see. My friends and family have always told me I should do TV and I never really wanted to do a dating show. I want to do a show where I could just be myself and get my personality out there and have a laugh with people."

Hallie

Hallie, 18, from London
Hallie, 18, from London. Picture: ITV

Age: 18

From: London

Job: Youth Worker

"Just the whole experience. I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?"

Jenkin

Jenkin, 25, from Bridgend
Jenkin, 25, from Bridgend. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Job: Barman

"I was bored and I thought I'd do something different, give it a whirl."

Jordan

Jordan, 25, from Scunthorpe
Jordan, 25, from Scunthorpe. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: Scunthorpe

Job: Lawyer

"Well, I love the show. I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself."

Noky

Noky, 26, from Derby
Noky, 26, from Derby. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

From: Derby

Job: Banker

"I love challenges. I've had so many amazing times in my life, like going to Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain. I like to do something different and I think this is the next challenge I want to conquer. I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and disprove a lot of stereotypes around them. I also show what it's like being a woman who's worked in male- dominated fields. I want to show that women are capable of doing anything they want."

Olivia

Olivia, 23, from Glasgow
Olivia, 23, from Glasgow. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Job: Dancer

"I grew up watching the show and I've always said if it ever comes back, I want to do it. I just think I fit the brief because I've got personality to sell and this is the best place for it."

Yinrun

Yinrun, 25, from Harrogate
Yinrun, 25, from Harrogate. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: Harrogate

Job: Customer Support Agent

"Because I think this is such a fun game show. I I think it's another adventure for me. I'm a pretty adventurous person."

Paul

Paul, 23, from Liverpool
Paul, 23, from Liverpool. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

From: Liverpool

Job: Security Officer

"I just always watched it with my mum and everyone said I should apply, so I did and now I’m here."

Tom

Tom, 21, from Somerset
Tom, 21, from Somerset. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: Somerset

Job: Butcher

"It’s just a bit of fun really, isn't it? Something a bit different from day to day life."

Trish

Trish 33, from Luton
Trish 33, from Luton. Picture: ITV

Age: 33

From: Luton

Job: Mum

"I always wanted to apply back in the day, my friends would always be like ‘I think you'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy’! When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it. Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans. We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing - no human is illegal!"

