Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

8 September 2023, 17:13

Big Brother sees all in TV show promo

By Hope Wilson

Who hosts Big Brother 2023 and who is the narrator? Here's everything you need to know about AJ Odudu, Will Best and Marcus Bentley.

Big Brother will be back on our screens next month with brand new presenters and housemates.

The show was previously hosted by Davina McCall from 2000-2010, with Big Brother winner Brian Dowling taking over presenting duties from 2011-2012. TV favourite Emma Willis fronted the show from 2013-2018, before the series went on a hiatus.

After a 5-year break the next series will see two new hosts taking over, but who presents Big Brother 2023 and who is the narrator?

Here's everything you need to know.

Big Brother 2023 will be airing soon
Big Brother 2023 will be airing soon. Picture: ITV

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

AJ Odudu and Will Best are presenting Big Brother 2023.

It was revealed earlier this year that the two would be hosting the rebooted version of the show, with narrator Marcus Bentley also returning to the series.

ITV have released a Big Brother promo which features AJ and Will singing the iconic Big Brother theme tune.

Watch the Big Brother 2023 teaser here:

AJ and Will star in new Big Brother promo

Who is Will Best?

Will Best is 38-year-old presenter from London.

Viewers may recognise Will as he has presented shows such as Dance Dance Dance and Love Shaft.

Will also has history with Big Brother as he was a regular contributor on Big Brother's Bit on the Side from 2013-2014.

He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Tobi Rose for the past 12 years and the couple share a dog called Sandwich.

Will Best is one of the Big Brother 2023 presenters
Will Best is one of the Big Brother 2023 presenters. Picture: Alamy

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu is a 35-year-old presenter from Blackburn.

Fans may recognise AJ from presenting shows such as Married at First Sight: Afters and The Big Breakfast reboot.

Similar to Will, AJ also has a past with Big Brother as she co-presented Big Brother's Bit on the Side in 2013.

It is currently unknown if AJ is in a relationship.

AJ Odudu is hosting Big Brother 2023
AJ Odudu is hosting Big Brother 2023. Picture: Instagram/AJ Odudu

Who is the Big Brother narrator?

Marcus Bentley is the Big Brother narrator.

He is a 55-year-old voice actor from Gateshead and has been the voice-over for Big Brother since it's very first episode back in 2000.

Marcus has been married to his wife Jools since 1997 and the couple share three children.

Marcus Bentley narrates Big Brother 2023
Marcus Bentley narrates Big Brother 2023. Picture: Alamy

When does Big Brother start?

Big Brother 2023 is due to start in October.

While there hasn't been a specific air date released, it won't be long to wait until it is back on TV.

