Big Brother contestant Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates

9 October 2023, 15:54 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 15:57

Big Brother star Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates
Big Brother star Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates. Picture: ITV

Big Brother contestant Hallie will tell the housemates she is a trans woman during tonight's episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Brother 2023 star Hallie will reveal to her fellow housemates that she is transgender in tonight's episode (Monday, 8th October).

Hallie is an 18-year-old Youth Worker from London who entered the Big Brother house alongside 15 other contestants on Sunday night's launch show.

In her video before entering the house, Hallie said: “I’m a bit of a diva and I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person. I’m a girl’s girl, for sure. I’m honest, fun and just brilliant.”

She will open up to her fellow housemates about being transgender tonight when the contestants gather around the dining table to discuss their living situation.

Hallie, 18, from London
Hallie, 18, from London. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the housemates, Hallie says: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already.

"I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Hallie can be seen being supported by the housemates as Chanelle tells her: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.”

She tells them: “I don’t know why I was nervous" before Farida responds: "You don’t need to be nervous.”

Meet Big Brother housemate Hallie

Speaking about her reasons for applying to be on Big Brother ahead of entering the house, Hallie said: "I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life.

"I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?"

Hallie said that she'd most likely get nominated for eviction from her fellow housemate for "being lazy and having an opinion."

If she wins the £100,000 prize money, Hallie says she'd give her mum a "couple of grand just to say thank you for everything she’s done".

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies

Stacey celebrated her 34th birthday on the same day as two-year-old daughter Rose.

Stacey Solomon admits pelvic floor has 'taken a beating' after bouncy castle party

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson

Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed

Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed

Fans spotted a clue these two were still going strong.

Married At First Sight fans convinced Paul and Tasha are still together after seeing new picture

TV & Movies

Why was Brad Skelly kicked off Married At First Sight?

Why was Brad Skelly kicked off Married At First Sight?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today? Latest amid kidnap plot

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today? Latest amid kidnap plot

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

ITV has released a first glimpse of the new Big Brother house.

Big Brother 2023: Inside house and garden as first look pictures released

TV & Movies

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest news as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest updates as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

Celebrities

MAFS bride Bianca Petronzi has spoken out after husband JJ said she wasn't his 'usual type'.

Married At First Sight's Bianca speaks out after JJ's controversial reaction to bride

TV & Movies

Roger found love with Janey on ITV's My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger and Janey delight fans with string of loved-up selfies

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight star Brad looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures

Married At First Sight star Brad Skelly is completely unrecognisable in throwback snaps

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Two sets of discounts kick in during October and November.

Disney reveals plans to make family trips more affordable

Lifestyle

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023 so far

Lifestyle

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Stacey Solomon and her daughter Rose celebrated their birthday together

Inside Stacey Solomon and daughter Rose's lavish birthday party

Celebrities

Married At First Sight is set to become even more dramatic

Married At First Sight new couple in explosive row with original cast

TV & Movies

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ and Bianca met for the first time at their wedding, but are they still together now?

Married At First Sight: Are JJ and Bianca still together now?

How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Married At First Sight Bianca Petronzi: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Erica is one of the new brides on Married At First Sight

Erica Roberts Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jordan is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight 2023

Jordan Gayle Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

TV & Movies

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'