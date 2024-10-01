Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

1 October 2024, 11:08

Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback
Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback. Picture: GB News/Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Relations between Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield appear to be at an all time low after he made his TV return on Cast Away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eamonn Holmes has given his review on Phillip Schofield's TV comeback, after the former This Morning star opened up about his recent scandal.

During last night's episode of Cast Away viewers were introduced to Phillip's family, who have staunchly defended the presenting star, despite him facing backlash for having an affair with a younger colleague.

Whilst viewers gave mixed reactions to his television return, one person who didn't mince their words was Phillip's former colleague Eamonn.

Speaking on his GB News Breakfast show this morning, the estranged husband of Ruth Langsford hit back at his co-host Isabel Webster, who stated that Phillip had an "unwise, but not illegal affair".

Eamonn Holmes has had a rocky relationship with Phillip Schofield
Eamonn Holmes has had a rocky relationship with Phillip Schofield. Picture: Getty

Eamonn then replied: "It’s not even relevant. Why’s that even relevant? He met the boy when he was 15. Why do you keep on pushing that?"

Isabel then stated: "It’s a fact, I’m sticking with the facts. He has not been convicted of any crime."

This comes after Phillip claimed he had been thrown under the bus by his former peers, with Eamonn believing this dig was made at him.

The 64-year-old responded to the accusation by saying: "Well look, if I'm one of the people who threw him under the bus, I'm very proud to have done it."

Eamonn Holmes hit out at Phillip Schofield
Eamonn Holmes hit out at Phillip Schofield. Picture: Getty

However some viewers believe he may have been speaking about his former bestie Holly Willoughby, after the Dancing on Ice presenter ended their friendship when his affair was outed.

Tonight's episode is set to delve even deep into Phillip's downfall as he opens up about his former colleagues who didn't stand up for him in his time of need.

Phillip Schofield presented This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford
Phillip Schofield presented This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty

Viewers were divided when it came to Phillip's return to screen, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions.

One user wrote: "channel 5 using phillip ‘woe is me’ schofield for a ratings boost, cry me a river with this attempted redemption arc #CastAway #PhillipSchofield"

Another added: "Confused about why someone who 'never wanted to be famous' is currently doing a one man, three episode show on national television #CastAway #PhillipSchofield"

With a third stating: "Narcissistic Schofield is in his element here in a show which he stars in and narrates entirely by himself. I bet he’s sat watching himself right now thinking this is the best thing that’s been on telly all year #PhillipSchofield"

Phillip Schofield filmed his experience on the island
Phillip Schofield filmed his experience on the island. Picture: Channel 5

However some fans did defend Phillip, with one writing: "All of these negative tweets about @Schofe are unfair. He made a mistake. Move on! Those who disagree that he should be given airtime again, then don't watch the documentary! Good 4 him 4 doing something positive for self reflection instead of taking any tv job! #phillipschofield"

A second stated: "I think we can all now give this guy a break. His wife and daughters love him unconditionally. And if they’re on his side then so should everyone else be. Who the hell are we to judge ANYONE? I like Phil. Always have done always will. Well done fella. #PhillipSchofield"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Exclusive
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

Married at First Sight

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Deidre explained that she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fallen out

What happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby? Their friendship fallout explained
Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

October 2024: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed

Amanda Abbington facts: Actor's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Kylie Minogue appeared on Heart Breakfast

Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed

Phillip Schofield will return to TV in a new documentary which sees him cast away to a remote island

Phillip Schofield hits out at 'fake' This Morning colleagues who 'threw him under the bus'

Phillip Schofield is taking part in Cast Away

How much was Phillip Schofield paid to go on Cast Away?

Phillip Schofield has been open about his wife and children

Phillip Schofield's wife and children: Family life, age, marriage and scandal explained

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Amy Dowden wearing a pink gown on the NTA red carpet

Amy Dowden facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, husband, family and cancer journey

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and more revealed

Luba Mushtuck has bene part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since 2016

Luba Mushtuk facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, nationality, boyfriend and dancing career revealed