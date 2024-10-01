Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

By Hope Wilson

Relations between Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield appear to be at an all time low after he made his TV return on Cast Away.

Eamonn Holmes has given his review on Phillip Schofield's TV comeback, after the former This Morning star opened up about his recent scandal.

During last night's episode of Cast Away viewers were introduced to Phillip's family, who have staunchly defended the presenting star, despite him facing backlash for having an affair with a younger colleague.

Whilst viewers gave mixed reactions to his television return, one person who didn't mince their words was Phillip's former colleague Eamonn.

Speaking on his GB News Breakfast show this morning, the estranged husband of Ruth Langsford hit back at his co-host Isabel Webster, who stated that Phillip had an "unwise, but not illegal affair".

Eamonn then replied: "It’s not even relevant. Why’s that even relevant? He met the boy when he was 15. Why do you keep on pushing that?"

Isabel then stated: "It’s a fact, I’m sticking with the facts. He has not been convicted of any crime."

This comes after Phillip claimed he had been thrown under the bus by his former peers, with Eamonn believing this dig was made at him.

The 64-year-old responded to the accusation by saying: "Well look, if I'm one of the people who threw him under the bus, I'm very proud to have done it."

However some viewers believe he may have been speaking about his former bestie Holly Willoughby, after the Dancing on Ice presenter ended their friendship when his affair was outed.

Tonight's episode is set to delve even deep into Phillip's downfall as he opens up about his former colleagues who didn't stand up for him in his time of need.

Viewers were divided when it came to Phillip's return to screen, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions.

One user wrote: "channel 5 using phillip ‘woe is me’ schofield for a ratings boost, cry me a river with this attempted redemption arc #CastAway #PhillipSchofield"

Another added: "Confused about why someone who 'never wanted to be famous' is currently doing a one man, three episode show on national television #CastAway #PhillipSchofield"

With a third stating: "Narcissistic Schofield is in his element here in a show which he stars in and narrates entirely by himself. I bet he’s sat watching himself right now thinking this is the best thing that’s been on telly all year #PhillipSchofield"

However some fans did defend Phillip, with one writing: "All of these negative tweets about @Schofe are unfair. He made a mistake. Move on! Those who disagree that he should be given airtime again, then don't watch the documentary! Good 4 him 4 doing something positive for self reflection instead of taking any tv job! #phillipschofield"

A second stated: "I think we can all now give this guy a break. His wife and daughters love him unconditionally. And if they’re on his side then so should everyone else be. Who the hell are we to judge ANYONE? I like Phil. Always have done always will. Well done fella. #PhillipSchofield"