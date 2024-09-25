Phillip Schofield scandal explained: What did he do?

Phillip Schofield was embroiled in a scandal last year. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What did Phillip Schofield do? Here's everything you need to know about his This Morning exit, fallout with Holly Willoughby, affair and TV return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield has just announced his TV comeback after a 16-month break following his departure from This Morning in 2023.

The 62-year-old left the show under a dark cloud after his affair with a junior colleague was made public. This caused the father-of-two to quit the daytime series and lose his friendship with co-host Holly Willoughby.

As we watch him on the new series of Cast Away on Channel 5, many of us are keen to remember what caused his dramatic fall from grace.

What did Phillip Schofield do? Here is everything we know about his scandal including his affair, This Morning exit and fallout with Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield is making his TV comeback. Picture: BBC

September 2022 - Phillip and Holly skip the queue at the Queen's lying-in-state

Public opinion regarding Phillip and Holly started to shift in September 2022 when the This Morning hosts attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state.

While many people stood for hours to view the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, Phil and Holly were able to avoid the wait and made their way to the front of the line.

After their tribute to the Queen was aired on the show, the presenters faced backlash for their apparent queue-skipping. Things became so severe that the pair released a statement, apologising for any confusion caused.

They said: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

"In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no-one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules.

"However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby caused a stir when they were accused of queue-jumping. Picture: Sky News

May 2023 - Rumours of Phillip and Holly's feud begin

Following queue-gate, relations between Phillip and Holy began to turn frosty after he reportedly failed to tell his co-host that his brother Timothy had been jailed for child sex offences.

It was first reported that there was tension between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in May 2023 when a source told The Sun that while they were "putting on smiles" for the show and there were "naturally some tensions".

The insider told the publication: "This has been brewing quietly for some time.

"But now it’s all out in the open and people are talking about it. There is no getting past it."

They added: “For those working on the show it was business as usual but naturally it’s the talk of the office.”

Phillip Schofield is best known for hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

May 2023 - Phillip quits This Morning

In 2023, talk regarding Phillip having a romantic relationship with a junior colleague began to come to light, however the presenter refused to discuss the rumours.

After months of speculation regarding Phillip's tenure on This Morning, the host announced he would be quitting the show with immediate effect on 20th May 2023.

In a statement, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers – and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Shortly after the statement from Phillip announcing he was leaving This Morning was released, Holly shared her own which read: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour."

She simply added: "The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby released statements after he quit the show. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/Holly Willoughby

May 2023 - Phillip admits he had an affair

Shortly after leaving This Morning, Phillip went on to confirm he did have an affair, releasing a statement to the Daily Mail which read: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

"The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over..."

He continued: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife...

"I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Phillip Schofield admitted his affair in 2023. Picture: Getty

June 2023 - Infamous interviews

Following the affair coming to light, Phillip took part in two interviews with the BBC and The Sun. In these shocking clips Phillip admitted being unfaithful to his wife of 30 years, Stephanie Lowe.

During his interview with The Sun, Phillip stated: "I am deeply sorry. There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way (an abuse of power) because we’d become mates.

“But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgement, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else.

"I have massive guilt, and regret. I’ve made a mistake, I’ve had an affair at work."

In his chat with the BBC, Phillip said: "I have brought myself down. I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart."

Phillip Schofield detailed his affair during a BBC interview. Picture: BBC

September 2024 - TV comeback

After months of silence, Phillip announced he would be returning to television screens in the new series of Cast Away on Channel 5.

The show involves the father-of-two being marooned on a desert island with only a video camera for company.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Phillip wrote: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

Watch the trailer for Phillip Schofield on Cast Away here:

Phillip Schofield set to make TV return on Channel 5's Cast Away

Speaking on the show, Phillip said: "This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.

“I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter, and foraging and fending for myself in the wild … with no help. Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hanks’ Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder."