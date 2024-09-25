Phillip Schofield net worth revealed as he makes his TV return

Phillip Schofield's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much is Phillip Schofield worth? Here is everything we know about his net worth.

Phillip Schofield has recently announced his TV comeback in the brand new Cast Away series, leading many fans to wonder how much the star's net worth is.

The former This Morning host hit the headlines last year when his affair with a younger colleague was made public, putting an end to his presenting career and friendship with Holly Willoughby.

However with a number of hosting gigs under his belt including Dancing on Ice, The Cube and The British Soap Awards, the 62-year-old has added quite a lot of money to his bank account over the years.

What is Philip's Schofield's net worth? Here is everything you need to know about how much the star is worth.

Phillip Schofield has announced his TV comeback. Picture: Getty

What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

Phillip is reportedly worth around £9million according Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earned the majority of his wealth from appearing on our TV screens since the early 1980s, when he bagged his role on BBC children’s TV as a presenter in the Broom Cupboard.

The star went on to present Going Live! on Saturday mornings before being the host of the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

In the early 1990s, Phillip became a household name when he fronted shows such as Schofield's Quest, Schofield's TV Gold and Ten Ball.

Phillip Schofield is best known for hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

His gameshow The Cube was launched in 2009, while he has also fronted All Star Mr & Mrs, Educating Joey Essex and Test the Nation.

Phillip has also earned his money by appearing in TV adverts for We Buy Any Car and the When In Rome Wine brand.

Aside from his TV work, Phil famously played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat taking over the role from Jason Donovan. Other stage roles include Doctor Dolittle in the show of the same name at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

He was also reportedly paid a whopping £600,000 per year for presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

The TV star also presented Dancing On Ice from 2016-2023 and is said to have earned £45,000 per show.