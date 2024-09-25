Phillip Schofield net worth revealed as he makes his TV return

25 September 2024, 12:47

Phillip Schofield's net worth has been revealed
Phillip Schofield's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much is Phillip Schofield worth? Here is everything we know about his net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield has recently announced his TV comeback in the brand new Cast Away series, leading many fans to wonder how much the star's net worth is.

The former This Morning host hit the headlines last year when his affair with a younger colleague was made public, putting an end to his presenting career and friendship with Holly Willoughby.

However with a number of hosting gigs under his belt including Dancing on Ice, The Cube and The British Soap Awards, the 62-year-old has added quite a lot of money to his bank account over the years.

What is Philip's Schofield's net worth? Here is everything you need to know about how much the star is worth.

Phillip Schofield has announced his TV comeback
Phillip Schofield has announced his TV comeback. Picture: Getty

What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

Phillip is reportedly worth around £9million according Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earned the majority of his wealth from appearing on our TV screens since the early 1980s, when he bagged his role on BBC children’s TV as a presenter in the Broom Cupboard.

The star went on to present Going Live! on Saturday mornings before being the host of the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

In the early 1990s, Phillip became a household name when he fronted shows such as Schofield's Quest, Schofield's TV Gold and Ten Ball.

Phillip Schofield is best known for hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield is best known for hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

His gameshow The Cube was launched in 2009, while he has also fronted All Star Mr & Mrs, Educating Joey Essex and Test the Nation.

Phillip has also earned his money by appearing in TV adverts for We Buy Any Car and the When In Rome Wine brand.

Aside from his TV work, Phil famously played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat taking over the role from Jason Donovan. Other stage roles include Doctor Dolittle in the show of the same name at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

He was also reportedly paid a whopping £600,000 per year for presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

The TV star also presented Dancing On Ice from 2016-2023 and is said to have earned £45,000 per show.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

It Ends With Us Ryle and Lily kiss

How to watch It Ends With Us and when will it be available to stream in the UK?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is taking part in a new show

Phillip Schofield returns to TV screens in Channel 5 series Cast Away

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Vogue Williams chatted to Heart Breakfast

Vogue Williams surprised by husband Spencer Matthews live on Heart Breakfast

Coldplay band members on stage performing

Coldplay Moon Music album: Release date, track list and how it gets you presale tour tickets
The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

A moon in a cloudy sky with a girl looking through a telescope

When will Earth have two moons in September and will it be visible?

Lifestyle

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life from ex-husband to boyfriend Michael Douglas

The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed

My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

TV & Movies

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show

Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

TV & Movies

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

Neil Jones at the NTAs in a black suit

Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, children, career and more

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer

Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed
Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession

Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Kauren Hauer posing on the red carpet next to a photo of her in her dance costume

Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie

Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Aljaž Škorjanec on the red carpet in a suit next to him with his dancing costume on

Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more