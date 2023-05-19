Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

By Alice Dear

Timothy Schofield was sentenced to 12 years in prison today after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences.

Phillip Schofield's brother, Timothy Schofield, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The former civilian Avon and Somerset Police worker from Bath was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court where the judge told him: "Doing what you did you thought only of yourself. Only of yourself."

Timothy must sign as a sex offender for life and is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

He was found guilty earlier this year of 11 sexual offences.

Timothy Schofield has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences. Picture: AVON AND SOMERSET POLICE

Phillip Schofield released a statement following the guilty verdict in which he said he "no longer has a brother".

It read: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."

He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

Phillip Schofield previous cut ties with his brother following the guilty verdict. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

During the court case Phil took time away from hosting This Morning but recently thanked his co-star Holly Willoughby for her support during the time.

In a statement, which was released amid reports of a fallout between Holly and Phil, he said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone."

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Speaking of the his brother recently receiving a verdict of guilty, Phil went on: "My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers."

