Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

19 May 2023, 11:06 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:10

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison
Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Timothy Schofield was sentenced to 12 years in prison today after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences.

Phillip Schofield's brother, Timothy Schofield, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The former civilian Avon and Somerset Police worker from Bath was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court where the judge told him: "Doing what you did you thought only of yourself. Only of yourself."

Timothy must sign as a sex offender for life and is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

He was found guilty earlier this year of 11 sexual offences.

Timothy Schofield has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences
Timothy Schofield has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences. Picture: AVON AND SOMERSET POLICE

Phillip Schofield released a statement following the guilty verdict in which he said he "no longer has a brother".

It read: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."

He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

Phillip Schofield previous cut ties with his brother following the guilty verdict
Phillip Schofield previous cut ties with his brother following the guilty verdict. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

During the court case Phil took time away from hosting This Morning but recently thanked his co-star Holly Willoughby for her support during the time.

In a statement, which was released amid reports of a fallout between Holly and Phil, he said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone."

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Speaking of the his brother recently receiving a verdict of guilty, Phil went on: "My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

TV & Movies

Christine Quinn modelling a Burberry bikini next to a picture from a Selling Sunset scene where she is feeding her baby on the beach

Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

How this doctor found the cure for chronic pain using the brain

How this doctor found a cure for chronic pain using the brain

Lifestyle

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Lifestyle

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Lifestyle

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

TV & Movies

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes

Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford defends holidays in sweet tribute to her late dad

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Stause net worth: How much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

TV & Movies

Emma Hernan smiling

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan wearing white vest top and Chanel pearl necklace

What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Celebrities

Selling Sunset season 6 cast huddled together including Emma Hernan, Davina and Chrishell Stause

What time will Selling Sunset season 6 be on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies