Phillip Schofield wife and children: Family life, age, marriage and scandal explained

Phillip Schofield has been open about his wife and children. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Phillip Schofield's wife and children as he makes his TV comeback on Cast Away.

Phillip Schofield, 62, is set to make his TV return on Cast Away, where it is expected he will open up about his recent scandal which curtailed his 40 year media career.

This television comeback comes after the former This Morning host's professional life was left in tatters when his affair with a younger colleague was made public. The fallout from this admission caused him to step down from hit ITV shows such as The Cube, The British Soap Awards and Dancing on Ice.

Prior to this Phillip came out as gay in 2020, however it's believed he has no intention of divorcing his wife Stephanie Lowe. This has led many curious fans to want to know more about Phillip's personal life, including his relationship with Stephanie and their daughters.

Who is Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe? Here is everything you need to know about their relationship from how long they've been married, who their children are and whether Phillip has a partner.

Phillip Schofield is married to Stephanie Lowe. Picture: Getty

Who is Phillip Schofield's wife?

Phillip is married to 60-year-old Stephanie Lowe. The pair have been married for 31 years, with Stephanie often appearing alongside her husband at various red carpet events.

The couple met when Phillip was 25-years-old and working on children's television while Stephanie was a production assistant.

In 2020 Phillip opened up about his sexuality, and spoke about the impact this has had on his family. The presenter stated: "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home."

Stephanie Lowe often accompanies her husband Phillip Schofield to events. Picture: Getty

He went on to add: "I must have been gay when I wed but I was so happy I never considered it. I am not saying I didn't know whatever was there. I thought 'OK whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy'."

During another, Phillip went into further detail about his relationship, disclosing: "We are separated but we are very much together. Let's just say it was an incredibly difficult conversation.

"The most difficult conversation I've ever had to have with her and she is extremely disappointed because I lied to her as well."

Phillip Schofield often shared images with his wife Stephanie Lowe on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Is Phillip Schofield in a relationship?

Despite Phillip coming out as gay, he and Stephanie are still legally married, with the pair being regularly spotted out together in London.

The TV star has yet to publicly comment on whether he has a new partner as he tends to keep his personal life private.

Phillip Schofield has not discussed whether he is in another relationship or not. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Who are Phillip Schofield's children?

Phillip and his wife Stephanie share two daughters together, Molly, 31, and Ruby, 28.

His eldest child Molly is a talent manager and previously worked at YMU, the agency which represented her father. Earlier this year is was reported the 31-year-old had decided to take a career break and had left the company.

However she is still dipping her toes into the showbiz world as the Daily Mail state that she has been acting as a publicist for Phillip of late.

The Cube host's second daughter Ruby studied psychology at Leeds Beckett University and graduated with a 2:1. It is currently unknown what her profession is, however it is believed she has undertaken an internship at ITV in the past.

Both Molly and Ruby have gained a strong social media following, with Ruby boasting almost 80,000 followers on her Instagram account @rubyschofe, while Molly has accumulated over 65,000 followers on her page @mollyschofe.

Phillip Schofield has a close relationship with his daughters Molly and Ruby. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

When his affair with a younger colleague was unearthed, Phillip revealed how important his daughters were during this time, stating: "My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven't left me for a moment.

"They've been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?

"And they said to me, 'don't you dare do this on our watch. We're supposed to be looking after you'. If my girls hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here, because I don't see my future."