Phillip Schofield hits out at 'fake' This Morning colleagues who 'threw him under the bus'

30 September 2024, 09:29 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 09:41

Phillip Schofield will return to TV in a new documentary which sees him cast away to a remote island
Phillip Schofield will return to TV in a new documentary which sees him cast away to a remote island. Picture: Channel 5
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has opened up about the demise of his TV career which unfolded last year, after he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield, 62, has hit out at "fake" This Morning colleagues who "threw him under the bus" in a clip from his upcoming return to TV, a three-part appearance on Channel 5's Cast Away.

The former This Morning host, who co-starred on the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby for over 10 years, will return to our screens on Monday, 30th September, with Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, a documentary-style series which sees him spend 10 days on a remote island, located off the coast of Madagascar.

Ahead of the first episode, Phillip has opened up about the demise of his career in a clip obtained by The Sun, claiming that his colleagues "threw him under the bus".

The father-of-two, who came out as gay in February 2020, is reported to say that "people can be fake" and that he feels "utter betrayal" by three specific people he's worked with in TV.

Phillip Schofield will open up about his exit from This Morning during Cast Away, airing this week on Channel 5
Phillip Schofield will open up about his exit from This Morning during Cast Away, airing this week on Channel 5. Picture: Channel 5

“There are a lot of amazing people in morning television," Phillip says in the clip: "I think there are only three sh**s. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in queue-gate. One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered, and the other is just brand-orientated. Not what you expect, not what you think you’re going to get.”

As most of us already know, Phillip's reference to queue-gate was the outrage that he and co-star Holly caused when they were accused of "skipping" the queue to see the late Queen lying in state.

Also in the clip, which has been taken from the second episode of the three part series, Philip says he was "chucked under the bus" and that while he "could do the same," he's "not that sort of person".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenter This Morning together for over 10 years
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenter This Morning together for over 10 years. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Reflecting on the turbulent time in his career, Phillip said: “When what happened to me happened to me, it screwed up my favourite building in the world, and it pretty well blew away all those happy memories, and suddenly the place became hostile to me, and that was heartbreaking.

“And the people who did it to me know, they know how important that building was to me. They know that when you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough. It’s not a good enough reason to throw someone under a bus.”

He adds: "When the tidal wave washed through and it washed everybody away. The ones that are still standing. They’re the ones that matter. And I thought: ‘How many friends do you need?’ I don’t need 200 fake friends. I’ve got, what? Ten, 15 friends that I would die for; they would die for me.”

Phillip Schofield says he was 'thrown under the bus' during last year's scandal
Phillip Schofield says he was 'thrown under the bus' during last year's scandal. Picture: Channel 5

It was last year that Phillip resigned from This Morning, taking to social media to announce the shocking news. Days later, the TV star went public with his affair with a younger male colleague at This Morning, adding that the relationship was “unwise but not illegal."

Now, during his time on Cast Away, Phillip claims that his relationship with the colleague would not have mattered if he was not gay: “I think another TV presenter or two might have done exactly the same thing, difference is, heterosexual, it’s not an unusual thing in the gay world for there to be a difference in age groups.”

Cast Away will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night this week on Channel 5.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Phillip Schofield is taking part in Cast Away

How much was Phillip Schofield paid to go on Cast Away?

Phillip Schofield has been open about his wife and children

Phillip Schofield wife and children: Family life, age, marriage and scandal explained

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Amy Dowden wearing a pink gown on the NTA red carpet

Amy Dowden facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, husband, family and cancer journey

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and more revealed

Luba Mushtuck has bene part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since 2016

Luba Mushtuk facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, nationality, boyfriend and dancing career revealed

Vito Coppola has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2022

Vito Coppola facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, family and dancing career revealed

Michelle Tsiakkas joined the Strictly Come Dancing cast in 2023

Michelle Tsiakkas facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, nationality and career revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

My Mum Your Dad's Jenny and Danny confirm they're still together

My Mum Your Dad's Jenny and Danny confirm they're still together following show finale

TV & Movies

Maggie Smith husband and children: Inside actress' family life

Maggie Smith's husband and children: Inside actress' family life

Dame Maggie Smith has passed away

Actress Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Kylie 2025 The Tension Tour: UK dates, venues and tickets

Kylie 2025 The Tension Tour: UK dates, venues and tickets

Events

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Boyzlife chatted to Heart Breakfast

Boyzlife chat about their exciting world tour

MAFS fans noticed an editing error on last night's episode

MAFS UK viewers spot glaring editing error during first dinner party

Married at First Sight

The location of the MAFS UK apartments have been revealed

MAFS UK apartment and dinner party location details revealed

Married at First Sight

Orson and Richelle haven't had the best start on MAFS UK

Furious MAFS UK fans brand Richelle a ‘red flag’ after snubbing ‘vulnerable’ husband Orson

Married at First Sight

Phillip Schofield was embroiled in a scandal last year

Phillip Schofield scandal explained: What did he do?

It Ends With Us Ryle and Lily kiss

How to watch It Ends With Us and when will it be available to stream in the UK?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is taking part in a new show

Phillip Schofield returns to TV screens in Channel 5 series Cast Away

Phillip Schofield's net worth has been revealed

Phillip Schofield net worth revealed as he makes his TV return

A moon in a cloudy sky with a girl looking through a telescope

When will Earth have two moons in September and will it be visible?

Lifestyle

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight