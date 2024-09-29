How much was Phillip Schofield paid to go on Cast Away?

29 September 2024, 20:30

Phillip Schofield is taking part in Cast Away
Phillip Schofield is taking part in Cast Away. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

How much money did Phillip Schofield receive to go on Cast Away? Here is everything we know about his fee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield is returning to TV screens in Cast Away, a Channel 5 series which will see him marooned on a desert island for 10 days with only a video camera to keep him company.

This show marks the former This Morning host's first mainstream television appearance after stepping away from the limelight following reports he had an affair with a younger colleague.

While he has been receiving support from his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly and Ruby, Phillip has rarely appeared on our screens. However this new venture will mark his return to TV after a 16-month break.

Despite accumulating a vast net worth over the years, viewers have been wondering how much Phillip has been paid to take part in the series.

Phillip Schofield will film his experience on the island
Phillip Schofield will film his experience on the island. Picture: Channel 5

How much was Phillip Schofield paid to do Cast Away?

Neither Phillip nor Channel 5 have revealed how much the TV star was paid to take part in Cast Away. However it has been reported that the father-of-two turned down lucrative television deals in order to do the show.

A source told The Sun: "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down.

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

"After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story."

Cast Away will air this week
Cast Away will air this week. Picture: Channel 5

Speaking about the show, Phillip said: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.

"This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels. I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me."

He went on to add: "This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild… with no help.

"Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hanks' Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder!!"

