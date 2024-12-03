When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024? Exact date revealed

3 December 2024

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's when the Celebrity Cyclone of I'm A Celebrity 2024 will happen, and how many stars will take part.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been a huge hit, with celebrity campmates such as Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins, Oti Mabuse and GK Barry making for one of the best line-ups of all time.

As the series draws to a close, and celebrities start to get voted off, many ITV viewers are left wondering when they can expect to see the highlight of Ant and Dec's hit show - The Celebrity Cyclone.

The Celebrity Cyclone is one of the last Bushtucker Trials the stars take part in before the final of the show, and sees them tackle wind, water, tidal waves and spinning platforms in what is known as "the best trial ever."

It's so popular that the celebrities that enter the jungle hope to make it to the final days of the series in order to take part, dressed in capes and carrying stars up the ultimate slip-and-slide.

Which four finalists will be taking on the Celebrity Cyclone this year?
When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2024?

The Celebrity Cyclone is expected to air on ITV during Saturday night's episode, on December 7.

While this has not been confirmed by ITV, the Cyclone usually happens on the Friday before the Sunday final, with the trial playing out during Saturday's episode.

Back in 2023, the Celebrity Cyclone (featuring the final four; Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage) was shown on Saturday, December 9, a day before the final.

In 2022, final four Jill Scott, Mike Tindal, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock took on the Cyclone on Saturday, November 26, the day before the final aired.

The same happened in 2021, with four celebrities, the day before the final. Which means we're pretty confident that the Cyclone will be on Saturday night.

While the past few years have seen the final four campmates take on the epic challenge, there have been times there have been three or five finalist celebrities.

