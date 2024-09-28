Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is dance professional Jowita Przystał from? And who is she dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jowita Przystał is back on the Strictly Come Dancing floor for 2024 and this year she has partnered up with former TOWIE star, Pete Wicks.

Joining the line up in 2021, Jowita has already dazzled her way to win the Glitterball trophy in 2022 with partner Hamza Yasmin, making it just one more huge dancing accomplishment.

Familiar with lifting up a trophy, you will also recognise Jowita from The Greatest Dancer which she won alongside partner Michael in 2020 with Oti Mabuse as her mentor.

Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer from her age, where she's from, her height and whether she has a boyfriend.

Jowita Przystał began her dancing career aged just 12. Picture: Getty

How old is Jowita Przystał and where is she from?

Born on August 22, 1994, Jowita turned 30 years old in 2024.

Her dancing career has taken her all over the world but she was born in Krakow, Poland. She now lives in England.

How tall is Jowita Przystał?

A petite 5ft, Jowita is around 1.52m tall.

Jowita Przystał remains private about her romantic relationships and dating. Picture: Getty

Does Jowita Przystał have a boyfriend?

It's believed Jowita is currently single, although, dating rumours surrounding her Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner Pete have began to surface.

In 2023, there were reports Jowita and Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice dated briefly for a few months.

Prior to this, she was in a relationship with dance partner Michael Danilczuk who she won The Greatest Dancer with.

They originally met at a summer dance camp in Poland in 2013 but didn't fall in love until they became dance partners. They had broken up by 2023.

What has Jowita Przystał done in her dance career?

Beginning at the age of 12, Jowita became the Polish Open Latin Champion. However, despite taking part in many competitions, she decided to end her competitive career in 2015 to join the touring dance company Burn The Floor.

Following her win on The Greatest Dancer, Jowita was brought over to the Strictly Come Dancing team.