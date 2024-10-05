Craig Revel Horwood facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, partner and dancing career revealed

5 October 2024, 17:18

Craig Revel Horwood has a huge career in singing, dancing and theatre
Craig Revel Horwood has a huge career in singing, dancing and theatre. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Craig Revel Horwood a dancer? And who is he engaged to? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly judge including where he is from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig Revel Horwood has been a regular judge on Strictly Come Dancing ever since it started in 2024.

With a huge career in dance and theatre behind him that's taken him across the globe, the professional has made a name for himself as the mean judge alongside Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Away from the glittering lights of the TV show, Craig is a busy man with plenty of side projects and a wedding to plan as he's currently engaged to boyfriend and poartner Jonathan Myring.

Here's everything you need to know about Craig from his age, where his from, his dating life and his full dancing career breakdown.

Craig Revel Horwood has performed in Australia, Europe and the UK
Craig Revel Horwood has performed in Australia, Europe and the UK. Picture: Getty

How old is Craig Revel Horwood and where is he from?

Born on January 4th, 1965, Craig celebrated his 59th birthday in 2024.

Raised in a small Australian town called Ballarat, Craig got up and moved to city Melbourne to pursue his love of dance and theatre.

It wasn't long before job offers were coming in from Europe. He first came to the UK in 1989 and became an official citizen in 2011.

How tall is Craig Revel Horwood?

Craig is a tall 6ft 2inches which is around 189cm in height.

Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner?

Craig is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan after they agreed to get married in 2020.

Craig began dating the horticulturalist in 2018 after meeting on the Strictly tour.

Talking about his fiancé on Loose Women, Craig said: "He is fabulous and I love him, he is absolutely gorgeous and adorable, and yes he is 20 years younger."

Before meeting Jonathan, Craig dated Damon Scott and was also married to ex-wife Jane Horwood.

The were married for two years and have remained amicable and friends following their separation.

Craig Revel Horwood and boyfriend Jonathan plan to marry in 2027
Craig Revel Horwood and boyfriend Jonathan plan to marry in 2027. Picture: Craig revel Horwood/Instagram

What has Craig Revel Horwood done in his career?

It has been a life full of glitz and glam for Craig who has been dancing and appearing on stages from a very young age.

After moving to Melbourne, he appeared in stage products from West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles, Me and My Girl and many more.

He then moved to Europe and dancers in show Panache before becoming a singer in Formidable at the Moulin Rouge.

Arriving in the UK, he joined the Cats tour and appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar. He also performed on the West End in production such as Miss Saigon and Crazy For You.

Craig's choreography and stage skills has seen him be nominated for Olivier Awards too.

Away from dancing and singing, he also has books, both fiction and non and frequently goes on tours.

