Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and more revealed

28 September 2024, 17:30

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV
Nikita Kuzmin has been a part of the Strictly Come Dancing team in 2021. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend? And what does he have on his arm? Here's everything you need to know.

Nikita Kuzmin has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 dance floor with celebrity partner Sam Quek.

Previously partnering up with Layton Williams and Tilly Ramsay, the TV star has a number of ballroom and Latin awards to his name plus, he's even dabbled in a spot of reality TV.

Appearing on shows including Celebrity Big Brother 2024 and even Germany's Let's Dance, Nikita is no stranger to the showbiz lifestyle.

Here's everything you need to know about him including his age, girlfriend and journey with diabetes.

Nikita Kuzmin at the NTA awards in a black suit
Nikita Kuzmin has become a TV star away from dancing in 2024. Picture: Getty

How old is Nikita Kuzmin and where is he from?

Born on December 23rd 1997, Nikita is 26 years old but will turn 27 just before Christmas in 2024.

Nikita was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, but his family moved to Italy when he was just nine years old. He has also lived in Frankfurt, Germany, when he was filming for another dance show.

How tall is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m in height.

Who is Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend?

Nikita is in a relationship with model and university graduate Lauren Jaine.

Generally they keep their romance pretty quiet but that doesn't mean they don't love to support one another on social media.

Lauren often declares how "proud" she is of "special" Nikita when sharing some special posts about her boyfriend on Instagram.

Prior to Lauren, Nikita was in a long-term relationship with professional dancer Nicole Wirt who lives in Frankfurt, Germany.

Nikita Kuzmin has been dating model Lauren since 2023
Nikita Kuzmin has been dating model Lauren since 2023. Picture: Nikita Kuzmin/Instagram

What has Nikita Kuzmin said about having diabetes?

Many fans and viewers will have noticed Nikita has a glucose monitoring device on his arm when on TV as he has type 1 diabetes.

Diagnosed at 13, Nikita spoke about how scary the health diagnosis was as he said: "At the time, I felt like my life was over, like my dance career might be finished. Obviously, at 13, that’s quite a big change in your life and daily routine, and I was afraid of needles.

"Even now, it's still a daily battle. But, I feel like it's my biggest superpower."

What has Nikita Kuzmin done in his career?

Nikita has had a hugely successful career and is still young. His early dance career saw him crowned Italian champion in Latin and Ballroom six times.

He was also a professional dancers on Let's Dance and came second in Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

