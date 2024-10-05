Johannes Radebe facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner and career revealed

5 October 2024, 17:45

Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion
Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Strictly professional Johannes Radebe from? How tall is he? And who is he dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johannes Radebe is back in 2024 for another year on Strictly Come Dancing and this time he has bagged himself Gladiator Montell Douglas as his partner.

A regular on a TV dance floor, Johannes first competed on the South African version of the dance competition before heading to the UK in 2018 to join the likes of Vito Coppala, Jowita Przystał and Neil Jones.

A former Latin champion, this professional is full of flare and expertise.

Here's everything you need to know about Johannes from his age, where he's from, his height and who he is dating.

Johannes Radebe became a Strictly Come Dancing 2024 professional in 2018
Johannes Radebe became a Strictly Come Dancing 2024 professional in 2018. Picture: Getty

How old is Johannes Radebe and where is he from?

Born on April 27th 1987, Johannes turned 37 in 2024. He was raised in Zamdela, Sasolburg, South Africa but has lived and travelled all over the world thanks to his dance career.

He has taken his Life in the UK government test and is now fully committed to living in the UK.

Johannes' mum and siblings still live in South Africa and try their best to come and see him perform when they can.

How tall is Johannes Radebe?

One of the taller professional dancers, it's thought Johannes is around 6ft tall.

Johannes Radebe's is getting his very own biopic
Johannes Radebe's is getting his very own biopic. Picture: Getty

Who is Johannes Radebe in a relationship with?

It's thought Johannes is currently single.

He recently told Hello! that he is looking for love after being inspired by former dance partner and tennis professional Annabel.

Johanne's said: "I went on one date with a gentleman, and it was lovely. It's now about me doing this a lot more. Meeting the beautiful Annabel, I was reminded to live again.

"She's encouraged me to be more social, and since then my life has changed. I've started going out, but needed someone to tell me that."

What has Johannes Radebe achieved in his dance career?

Johannes has one incredible career to brag about so far. It all began in South Africa where he was part of the Afro Arimba Dance Company, as well as being a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion.

He was also a three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion.

Before signing up to Strictly, he reached the final twice in his hometown version.

In the summer of 2024, Johanne's was also the star of his House of Jojo tour and even more exciting, he has written a memoir, JoJo: Finally Home, which is being turned into a movie. There will be big costumes and big musicals pieces that he will choreograph.

