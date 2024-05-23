Buying London's Oli Hamilton's age, wife and Instagram revealed

Oli Hamilton is on Buying London. Picture: Instagram/@olihami/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Oliver from Buying London, who is his wife Vivi and does he have Instagram? All the answers you need are here.

Buying London star Oliver Hamilton has certainly caused a stir on the show, after viewers blasted him for flirting with his colleague Juliana Ardenius in front of his wife.

While he continues to sell some of the most expensive properties in the Capital, fans have been intrigued by his working relationships with boss Daniel Daggers and youngest DDRE employee Reme Nicole Urubusi.

But Oli isn't all about the drama, as Netflix viewers watched as he emotionally opened up about his partying days which he has firmly put behind him.

How old is Oli Hamilton, who is his wife, how long has he worked at DDRE and what is his Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Buying London favourite.

Oli Hamilton works at DDRE Global. Picture: Instagram/@olihami

How old is Oli Hamilton and where has he worked before?

It is currently unknown how old Oliver is, however according to his LinkedIn profile he has worked at DDRE Global since 2022.

It also looks like he has a vast educational background, studying at the University of Reading ad Oxford Brookes University.

Who is Oli Hamilton's wife Avia?

Oliver's wife Avia (aka Vivi) is a makeup artists who has worked with celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Daisy Francesca Jelley and Alana Felisberto.

She currently has 195,000 followers on Instagram and over 18,000 followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts images and videos of her work.

The couple have been married for five years and despite the drama in the show regarding Oli flirting with Juliana, it looks like these two are still as strong as ever and often post sweet pictures of each other on social media.

Oli and Vivi have been married for years. Picture: Instagram/@olihami

What is Oli Hamilton's Instagram?

Fans can follow Oliver on Instagram @olihami.

He regularly shares photos of his travels abroad as well as videos of behind-the-scenes looks of the homes he is listing with DDRE Global.